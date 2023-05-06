Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 8:30 PM ETRheinmetall AG (RNMBF), RNMBY
Rheinmetall AG (OTCPK:RNMBF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dagmar Steinert - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christoph Laskawi - Deutsche Bank

Sven Weier - UBS

Virginia Montorsi - Bank of America

Christian Cohrs - Warburg Research

Sash Tusa - Agency Partners

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Rheinmetall AG Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be open for questions following the presentation.

Let me now turn the floor over to Dagmar Steinert.

Dagmar Steinert

Thank you for your kind introduction. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Rheinmetall's First Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

Before I start on page three, I would kindly raise your attention to our legal disclaimer on the following page.

So now let's start with page number three. First quarter was in line with our expectations. Operational sales performance benefited from the overall positive trend in our security businesses, and we reported the best operating free cash flow ever in a starting quarter. We are, again, expecting a very pronounced seasonality in the year 2023, largely driven by the growing sales share of the Weapon and Ammunition business.

Equity contributions made the difference in both starting quarters. While the operating result in the first quarter 2022 included a positive at-equity effect, the first quarter 2023 was quite the opposite. Summarized, a negative deviation of minus EUR29 million, and in addition, the burden of the inflation compensation payment.

We reported an IT incident at the end of April, with an isolated effect on our civil businesses. There was at no time any danger that the incident was transmitted to the defense network, and we are currently in the process of bringing all systems back to normal. Last but not least, we

