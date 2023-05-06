Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PFFD: Beware Financials Exposure

May 06, 2023 10:17 PM ETGlobal X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.91K Followers

Summary

  • PFFD provides exposure to a broad index of preferred securities.
  • PFFD has 71% exposure to financial preferreds.
  • With the ongoing regional banking crisis, financial preferreds will continue to come under pressure.
  • Until a comprehensive solution is found to the banking crisis, I suggest investors avoid the PFFD ETF.

bank run

Sohel_Parvez_Haque

A few months ago, I wrote a cautious article on the Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD), arguing it was not the time to own the PFFD ETF, as interest rates were still rising and PFFD had high

10Yr yields appear to have peaked

Figure 1 - 10Yr yields appear to have peaked (Stockcharts.com)

PFFD has declined by 12% in total returns

Figure 2 - PFFD has declined by 12% in total returns (Seeking Alpha)

PFFD has large financials exposure

Figure 3 - PFFD has large financials exposure (PFFD factsheet)

FDIC-regulated banks have $620 billion in unrealized losses on investment securities

Figure 4 - FDIC-regulated banks have $620 billion in unrealized losses on investment securities (FDIC)

Average savings deposit rate at 37 bps

Figure 5 - Average savings deposit rates at 37 bps (St. Louis Fed)

Commercial banks have seen $900 billion in deposit outflows

Figure 6 - Commercial banks have seen $900 billion in deposit outflows (St. Louis Fed)

PFFD held FRC preferreds that are now worthless

Figure 7 - PFFD held FRC preferred shares that are now worthless (globalxetfs.com)

PACW fell by over 50% on May 4th

Figure 8 - PACW fell by over 50% on May 4th, 2023 (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.91K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.