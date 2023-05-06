Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ken Rogozinski - CEO

Jesse Coury - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Erdner - JonesTrading

Chris Muller - JMP Securities

Jade Rahmani - KBW

Operator

I would like to welcome everyone to the Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP, NYSE ticker symbol GHI, First Quarter of 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

During this conference call, comments made regarding GHI, which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual future events or results to differ materially from these statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuing the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like may, should, expect, plan, intend, focus and other similar terms. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements speak only as of today's date. Changes in economic business, competitive, regulatory and other factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the projections or forward-looking statements made today.

For more detailed information about these factors and other risks that may impact our business, please review the periodic reports and other documents filed from time to time by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Internal projections and beliefs upon which we base on our expectations may change, but if they do, you will not necessarily be informed. Today's discussion will include non-GAAP measures and will be explained during this call. We want to make you aware that GHI is operating under the SEC Regulation FD and encourage you to take the full advantage of the question-and-answer session.

Thank you

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.