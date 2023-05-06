Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lucia Dempsey - Head, IR

Matt Potere - CEO

Rodney Yoder - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Sunlight Financial Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Lucia Dempsey, Head of Investor Relations for Sunlight Financial Group. Thank you, Lucia. You may begin.

Lucia Dempsey

Good afternoon, and welcome to Sunlight Financial's fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings call. After the close of the market today, we filed our 2022 Form 10-K, announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results, and posted an earnings presentation to our Investor Relations website, ir.sunlightfinancial.com/.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this webcast may contain certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include remarks about future expectations, beliefs, estimates, plans, and prospects. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Sunlight Financial's expectation or prediction of financial and business performance and conditions and competitive and industry outlooks. Forward-looking statements speak as of the date they are made; are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; and are not guarantees of performance.

Sunlight Financial is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter, or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

The company also refers participants on this call to the press release issued by

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.