Great Elm Group, Inc. (GEG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 10:09 PM ETGreat Elm Group, Inc. (GEG), GEGGL
Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call May 5, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Yates - Managing Director

Jason Reese - CEO

Brent Pearson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Kingdon - Kingdon Capital

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Great Elm Group Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Adam Yates, Managing Director. Please go ahead.

Adam Yates

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Great Elm Group's Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on Friday, May 5, 2023. If you would like to be added to our distribution list, you can e-mail GEG investorrelations@greatelmcap.com or you can sign up for alerts directly on our website, www.greatelmgroup.com. The slide presentation accompanying today's conference call and webcast can be found on our website under Events and Presentations. A link to the webcast is also available on our website as well as in the press release that was disseminated to announce the quarterly results.

Today's conference call includes forward-looking statements, and we ask that you refer to Great Elm Group's filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Great Elm Group does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law. In addition, during today's call, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable financial measures are included in our earnings release. To obtain copies of our SEC filings, please visit Great Elm Group's website under Financial Information and select SEC Filings.

