Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

GeoPark Ltd (GPRK) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 10:10 PM ETGeoPark Limited (GPRK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrés Ocampo - CEO & Director

Martin Terrado - COO

Augusto Zubillaga - Chief Technical Officer

Veronica Davila - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Stephane Foucaud - Auctus Advisors

Alejandro Demichelis - Nau Securities

Roman Rossi - Canaccord Genuity

Philip Skolnick - Eight Capital

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the GeoPark Limited conference call following the results announcement for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. [Operator Instructions]. If you do not have the copy of the press release, it is available at the Invest With Us section of the company's corporate website at www.geo-park.com. A replay of today's call may be accessed through this webcast in the Invest With Us section of the GeoPark Corporate website.

Before we continue, please note that certain statements contained in the results, press release and on this conference call are forward-looking statements rather than historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. With respect to such forward-looking statements, the company seeks protections afforded by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These risks include a variety of factors, including competitive developments and risk factors listed from time to time in the company's SEC reports and public releases.

Those lists are intended to identify certain principal factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements but are not intended to represent a complete list of the company's business. All financial figures included herein were prepared in accordance with the IFRS and are stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. Reserve figures corresponding to PRMS standards.

On the call today from GeoPark is Andrés Ocampo, Chief Executive Officer; Veronica Davila, Chief Financial

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.