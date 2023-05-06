Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Technip Energies NV (THNPY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 10:10 PM ETTechnip Energies N.V. (THNPY), THNPF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

Technip Energies NV (OTCPK:THNPY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Phillip Lindsay - VP, IR

Arnaud Pieton - CEO

Bruno Vibert - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sasikanth Chilukuru - Morgan Stanley

Bertrand Hodee - Kepler Cheuvreux

Michael Pickup - Barclays Bank

Jean-Luc Romain - CIC Market Solutions

Guillaume Delaby - Societe Generale

James Winchester - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nikhil Gupta - Citigroup

James Thompson - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baptiste Lebacq - ODDO

Operator

Good afternoon. This is the conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Technip Energies First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Phillip Lindsay, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Phillip Lindsay

Thank you, Judith. Hello to everyone, and welcome to Technip Energies' first quarter 2023 financial results. On the call today are CEO, Arnaud Pieton; and our CFO, Bruno Vibert, will present our business and financial highlights as well as the outlook. And this will be followed by a Q&A session. Before we start, I would urge you to take note of the forward-looking statements on Slide 2.

I will now pass the call over to Arnaud.

Arnaud Pieton

Thank you, Phil, and welcome, everyone. Welcome to our financial results presentation for the first quarter where we have delivered solid operational progress that puts us firmly on track to deliver our full year objectives.

Revenues of EUR1.4 billion are in line with our expectations and reflect continued strong momentum in TPS, and lower project delivery activity resulting from the maturity of the portfolio and our ongoing exit from Russia. Our execution remained strong, and we delivered 100 basis points of margin improvement year-over-year. We also benefited from sustained commercial strength in technology, products

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.