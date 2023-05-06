Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 10:10 PM ETXtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Steinberg - IR

Sean Browne - CEO

Scott Neils - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chase Knickerbocker - Craig-Hallum

Kyle Rose - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Greetings. You're welcome Xtant Medical's Q1 2023 financial results call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Matt Steinberg of Lazar FINN Partners. Please go ahead.

Matt Steinberg

Thank you, operator, and welcome to Xtant Medical's first-quarter 2023 financial results call. Joining meme today is Sean Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Neils, Chief Financial Officer.

Today's call is being webcasted and will be posted on the company's website for playback. During the course of this call, management may make certain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the company's expected future performance. These forward-looking statements reflect expense, current perspective on existing trends, and information, and can be identified by such words as expect, plan, will, may, anticipate, believe, should, intend, and other words with similar meaning.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in the risk factors section in the company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 7, 2023, and in subsequent SEC reports and press releases. Actual results may differ materially.

The company's financial results press release and today's discussion include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations which appear in the tables of our press release otherwise available on our website. Note that our Form 8-K filed with our financial results' press release provides a detailed narrative that describes our use of such measures.

For the benefit of

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.