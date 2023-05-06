Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Christopher James - Vice President, Investor Relations

Joe Ciaffoni - Chief Executive Officer

Colleen Tupper - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Dreyer - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Tim Lugo - William Blair

Brandon Folkes - Cantor Fitzgerald

Serge Belanger - Needham & Company

Greg Fraser - Truist Securities

Glen Santangelo - Jefferies

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Collegium Pharmaceutical First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Christopher James, Vice President of Investor Relations at Collegium. Thank you. You may begin.

Christopher James

Welcome to Collegium Pharmaceuticals first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I’m joined today by Joe Ciaffoni, our Chief Executive Officer; Colleen Tupper, our Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Dreyer, our Chief Commercial Officer.

Before we begin today’s call, we want to remind participants that none of the information presented today is intended to be promotional, and that any forward-looking statements made today are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including and without limitation, the risks that we may not be able to successfully commercialize our products that we may incur significant expense and that we may not prevail in current or future litigation pertaining to our business. These risks and other risks of the company are detailed in the company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our future results may differ materially from our current expectations discussed today. Our earnings press release

