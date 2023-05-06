Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 7

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Apple Inc. (AAPL) 5/12 5/18 0.23 0.24 4.35% 0.55% 12 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 5/18 5/31 0.4 0.42 5.00% 14.30% 12 AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 5/12 6/15 0.24 0.29 20.83% 0.91% 11 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 5/17 6/2 0.925 0.935 1.08% 5.59% 12 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 6/14 7/5 0.535 0.59 10.28% 1.85% 20 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 5/5 5/15 1.02 1.025 0.49% 9.28% 11 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) 5/31 6/15 0.67 0.69 2.99% 1.17% 29 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 5/30 6/15 0.89 0.98 10.11% 0.97% 25 Griffon Corporation (GFF) 5/24 6/15 0.1 0.125 25.00% 1.56% 13 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 6/14 7/14 0.44 0.46 4.55% 5.60% 52 ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) 5/31 6/15 1.36 1.47 8.09% 4.18% 13 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 5/19 6/5 0.358 0.383 6.98% 2.04% 22 MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 5/15 6/10 0.46 0.47 2.17% 1.40% 52 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 6/1 6/30 1.15 1.265 10.00% 2.60% 51 Pool Corporation (POOL) 5/16 5/31 1 1.1 10.00% 1.24% 13 RLI Corp. (RLI) 5/30 6/20 0.26 0.27 3.85% 0.79% 48 The Timken Company (TKR) 5/15 5/30 0.31 0.33 6.45% 1.72% 10 UGI Corporation (UGI) 6/14 7/1 0.36 0.375 4.17% 4.92% 36 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 8 (Ex-Div 5/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 6/9 0.83 92.11 3.60% 13 Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) 5/24 0.11 9.18 4.79% 7 German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) 5/20 0.25 27.66 3.62% 11 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 5/25 0.16 31.56 2.03% 8 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 6/10 1.66 123.65 5.37% 28 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 5/24 0.11 7.3 6.03% 8 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 5/24 0.72 300.33 0.96% 15 Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) 5/22 0.2 20.13 3.97% 9 Mueller Water Products, Inc (MWA) 5/22 0.061 14.94 1.63% 8 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) 5/24 0.13 9.72 5.35% 10 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 6/12 0.62 138.03 1.80% 51 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) 6/9 0.21 51.3 1.64% 5 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 5/17 0.34 21.66 6.28% 12 Sonoco Products Company (SON) 6/9 0.51 60.15 3.39% 41 Standex International Corporation (SXI) 5/25 0.28 129.27 0.87% 12 Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 5/24 0.255 140.82 0.72% 13 West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) 5/24 0.25 16.15 6.19% 12 Click to enlarge

Tuesday May 9 (Ex-Div 5/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 5/25 0.67 48.83 5.49% 25 Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 6/1 0.23 27.74 3.32% 31 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 5/18 0.8 132.8 2.41% 6 FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 5/25 0.25 29.47 3.39% 11 Matson, Inc. (MATX) 6/1 0.31 67.47 1.84% 11 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 5/25 0.89 107.83 3.30% 13 ResMed Inc. (RMD) 6/15 0.44 231.65 0.76% 11 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 5/25 0.32 26.88 4.76% 11 Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 5/25 0.4 65.46 2.44% 10 Click to enlarge

Wednesday May 10 (Ex-Div 5/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 5/30 0.485 167.99 1.15% 18 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) 5/26 0.14 8.14 6.88% 6 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 5/23 0.2 22.63 3.54% 8 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 5/26 0.45 36.51 4.93% 9 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 6/16 1 99.36 4.03% 18 Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 6/2 0.1375 12.42 4.43% 23 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 6/9 0.52 84.4 2.46% 66 First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 5/26 0.29 23.98 4.84% 11 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 6/2 1.03 198.42 2.08% 12 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 5/26 0.3 29.12 4.12% 7 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 5/26 0.42 179.12 0.94% 20 Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 5/26 0.5 216.32 0.92% 14 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 5/26 0.24 61.88 1.55% 6 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 5/19 0.3 19.53 6.14% 8 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 5/31 1.38 473.65 1.17% 10 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 6/1 0.31 73.89 1.68% 50 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 5/26 1.35 164.26 3.29% 11 Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 5/26 0.28 42.04 2.66% 20 PCB Bancorp (PCB) 5/19 0.18 13.79 5.22% 5 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 6/9 0.41 38.49 4.26% 13 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 6/2 1.48 333.3 1.78% 67 SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 5/26 0.13 13.13 3.96% 11 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 5/26 0.53 107.21 1.98% 13 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 6/1 1.02 158.2 2.58% 25 SouthState Corporation (SSB) 5/19 0.5 65.5 3.05% 11 Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 5/31 0.05 3.6 5.56% 7 Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 6/1 0.52 28.69 7.25% 12 Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 5/26 0.23 22.92 4.01% 11 Visa Inc. (V) 6/1 0.45 231.78 0.78% 15 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 6/1 0.78 96.01 3.25% 20 Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 6/1 0.287 43.07 2.67% 30 Click to enlarge

Thursday May 11 (Ex-Div 5/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apple Inc. (AAPL) 5/18 0.24 173.57 0.55% 12 AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 6/15 0.29 127.02 0.91% 11 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 5/31 0.35 129.67 1.08% 14 ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 6/1 0.6775 62.59 4.33% 13 Brunswick Corporation (BC) 6/15 0.4 82.67 1.94% 11 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 6/1 0.2725 97.53 1.12% 27 CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 6/1 0.42 39.93 4.21% 7 ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) 6/1 0.17 14.52 4.68% 5 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) 5/25 0.57 55.11 4.14% 14 Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 6/15 1.15 466.37 0.99% 40 FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) 5/31 0.33 104.8 1.26% 7 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 5/31 0.07 18.5 1.51% 9 Global Industrial Company (GIC) 5/22 0.2 23.34 3.43% 8 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 6/9 0.18 25.52 2.82% 51 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 5/26 0.3 30.31 3.96% 6 KLA Corporation (KLAC) 6/1 1.3 385.66 1.35% 13 The Kroger Co. (KR) 6/1 0.26 49.23 2.11% 17 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 6/9 1.13 427.81 1.06% 9 Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) 5/31 0.15 28.05 2.14% 5 Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 5/30 0.41 75.97 2.16% 11 Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 6/9 0.44 78.5 2.24% 10 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 6/12 1.18 283.42 1.67% 13 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 6/1 0.3 103.36 1.16% 9 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 5/31 0.21 32.38 2.59% 11 The Southern Company (SO) 6/6 0.7 74.94 3.74% 23 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 6/1 0.62 56.27 4.41% 16 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 6/1 1.62 175.74 3.69% 14 Click to enlarge

Friday May 12 (Ex-Div 5/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 6/16 0.28 23.12 4.84% 20 ConocoPhillips (COP) 6/1 0.51 100.37 2.03% 6 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 5/23 0.27 84.69 1.28% 9 MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 6/10 0.47 134.19 1.40% 52 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 5/30 0.8 145.76 2.20% 14 The Timken Company (TKR) 5/30 0.33 76.79 1.72% 10 Unitil Corporation (UTL) 5/30 0.41 56.72 2.89% 9 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 6/9 0.91 108.68 3.35% 40 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 5/15 1.48 4.0% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 5/15 0.51 1.8% Accenture plc (ACN) 5/15 1.12 1.7% Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 5/12 0.243 4.3% The AES Corporation (AES) 5/15 0.1659 2.9% Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 5/15 0.3 4.7% Aon plc (AON) 5/15 0.615 0.7% A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 5/15 0.3 1.7% Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 5/15 0.27 5.9% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 5/11 0.37 3.6% Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 5/12 0.25 6.9% Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 5/12 0.23 5.8% Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 5/15 0.38 0.7% Celanese Corporation (CE) 5/15 0.7 2.6% Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 5/15 0.48 2.4% The Clorox Company (CLX) 5/12 1.18 2.8% Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 5/15 0.775 6.8% Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 5/15 0.17 4.7% Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 5/15 0.1525 4.1% D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 5/10 0.25 0.9% Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 5/15 1.025 9.3% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 5/12 0.49 7.7% East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 5/15 0.48 4.3% General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 5/12 1.32 2.5% Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 5/11 1.65 1.1% Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 5/12 0.25 3.3% Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 5/12 0.5851 8.1% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 5/15 0.12 2.9% Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 5/10 0.63 1.4% Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 5/15 0.275 2.7% Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 5/15 0.23 5.6% Kadant Inc. (KAI) 5/10 0.29 0.6% Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) 5/15 0.77 4.9% Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 5/15 0.2825 6.6% Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 5/15 0.4525 3.3% Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 5/10 1.05 2.0% Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 5/9 0.57 0.6% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 5/15 0.225 6.7% Medifast, Inc. (MED) 5/9 1.65 7.3% Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 5/15 0.59 1.3% Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 5/15 1.0475 7.7% MPLX LP (MPLX) 5/15 0.775 9.1% Morgan Stanley (MS) 5/15 0.775 3.7% NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 5/15 0.8425 6.4% National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 5/15 0.55 5.0% Nucor Corporation (NUE) 5/11 0.51 1.4% Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 5/15 0.2 7.5% Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 5/15 0.485 4.1% Realty Income Corporation (O) 5/15 0.255 4.9% Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 5/12 0.31 8.4% The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 5/15 0.9407 2.4% PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 5/12 0.3675 3.0% South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) 5/15 0.13 2.6% 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 5/12 0.32 3.0% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 5/15 0.1225 4.2% Value Line, Inc. (VALU) 5/11 0.28 2.3% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

