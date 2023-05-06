Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 7
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
- I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
5/12
|
5/18
|
0.23
|
0.24
|
4.35%
|
0.55%
|
12
|
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
5/18
|
5/31
|
0.4
|
0.42
|
5.00%
|
14.30%
|
12
|
AGCO Corporation
|
(AGCO)
|
5/12
|
6/15
|
0.24
|
0.29
|
20.83%
|
0.91%
|
11
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
5/17
|
6/2
|
0.925
|
0.935
|
1.08%
|
5.59%
|
12
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
|
(CPK)
|
6/14
|
7/5
|
0.535
|
0.59
|
10.28%
|
1.85%
|
20
|
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|
(DKL)
|
5/5
|
5/15
|
1.02
|
1.025
|
0.49%
|
9.28%
|
11
|
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
|
(EXPD)
|
5/31
|
6/15
|
0.67
|
0.69
|
2.99%
|
1.17%
|
29
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
5/30
|
6/15
|
0.89
|
0.98
|
10.11%
|
0.97%
|
25
|
Griffon Corporation
|
(GFF)
|
5/24
|
6/15
|
0.1
|
0.125
|
25.00%
|
1.56%
|
13
|
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
|
(LEG)
|
6/14
|
7/14
|
0.44
|
0.46
|
4.55%
|
5.60%
|
52
|
ManpowerGroup Inc.
|
(MAN)
|
5/31
|
6/15
|
1.36
|
1.47
|
8.09%
|
4.18%
|
13
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
5/19
|
6/5
|
0.358
|
0.383
|
6.98%
|
2.04%
|
22
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
(MSA)
|
5/15
|
6/10
|
0.46
|
0.47
|
2.17%
|
1.40%
|
52
|
PepsiCo, Inc.
|
(PEP)
|
6/1
|
6/30
|
1.15
|
1.265
|
10.00%
|
2.60%
|
51
|
Pool Corporation
|
(POOL)
|
5/16
|
5/31
|
1
|
1.1
|
10.00%
|
1.24%
|
13
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
5/30
|
6/20
|
0.26
|
0.27
|
3.85%
|
0.79%
|
48
|
The Timken Company
|
(TKR)
|
5/15
|
5/30
|
0.31
|
0.33
|
6.45%
|
1.72%
|
10
|
UGI Corporation
|
(UGI)
|
6/14
|
7/1
|
0.36
|
0.375
|
4.17%
|
4.92%
|
36
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday May 8 (Ex-Div 5/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|
(AEP)
|
6/9
|
0.83
|
92.11
|
3.60%
|
13
|
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
|
(CBAN)
|
5/24
|
0.11
|
9.18
|
4.79%
|
7
|
German American Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GABC)
|
5/20
|
0.25
|
27.66
|
3.62%
|
11
|
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|
(HTH)
|
5/25
|
0.16
|
31.56
|
2.03%
|
8
|
International Business Machines Corporation
|
(IBM)
|
6/10
|
1.66
|
123.65
|
5.37%
|
28
|
Kearny Financial Corp.
|
(KRNY)
|
5/24
|
0.11
|
7.3
|
6.03%
|
8
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
5/24
|
0.72
|
300.33
|
0.96%
|
15
|
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MPB)
|
5/22
|
0.2
|
20.13
|
3.97%
|
9
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc
|
(MWA)
|
5/22
|
0.061
|
14.94
|
1.63%
|
8
|
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
|
(NFBK)
|
5/24
|
0.13
|
9.72
|
5.35%
|
10
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
6/12
|
0.62
|
138.03
|
1.80%
|
51
|
Rush Enterprises, Inc.
|
(RUSHA)
|
6/9
|
0.21
|
51.3
|
1.64%
|
5
|
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SASR)
|
5/17
|
0.34
|
21.66
|
6.28%
|
12
|
Sonoco Products Company
|
(SON)
|
6/9
|
0.51
|
60.15
|
3.39%
|
41
|
Standex International Corporation
|
(SXI)
|
5/25
|
0.28
|
129.27
|
0.87%
|
12
|
Waste Connections, Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
5/24
|
0.255
|
140.82
|
0.72%
|
13
|
West Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(WTBA)
|
5/24
|
0.25
|
16.15
|
6.19%
|
12
Tuesday May 9 (Ex-Div 5/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
5/25
|
0.67
|
48.83
|
5.49%
|
25
|
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EBTC)
|
6/1
|
0.23
|
27.74
|
3.32%
|
31
|
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|
(FANG)
|
5/18
|
0.8
|
132.8
|
2.41%
|
6
|
FS Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
5/25
|
0.25
|
29.47
|
3.39%
|
11
|
Matson, Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
6/1
|
0.31
|
67.47
|
1.84%
|
11
|
Paychex, Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
5/25
|
0.89
|
107.83
|
3.30%
|
13
|
ResMed Inc.
|
(RMD)
|
6/15
|
0.44
|
231.65
|
0.76%
|
11
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
5/25
|
0.32
|
26.88
|
4.76%
|
11
|
Wintrust Financial Corporation
|
(WTFC)
|
5/25
|
0.4
|
65.46
|
2.44%
|
10
Wednesday May 10 (Ex-Div 5/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
|
(ABC)
|
5/30
|
0.485
|
167.99
|
1.15%
|
18
|
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
|
(BRKL)
|
5/26
|
0.14
|
8.14
|
6.88%
|
6
|
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.
|
(BWFG)
|
5/23
|
0.2
|
22.63
|
3.54%
|
8
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
5/26
|
0.45
|
36.51
|
4.93%
|
9
|
Duke Energy Corporation
|
(DUK)
|
6/16
|
1
|
99.36
|
4.03%
|
18
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
6/2
|
0.1375
|
12.42
|
4.43%
|
23
|
Emerson Electric Co.
|
(EMR)
|
6/9
|
0.52
|
84.4
|
2.46%
|
66
|
First Community Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
5/26
|
0.29
|
23.98
|
4.84%
|
11
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
6/2
|
1.03
|
198.42
|
2.08%
|
12
|
Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
|
(HTLF)
|
5/26
|
0.3
|
29.12
|
4.12%
|
7
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|
(JBHT)
|
5/26
|
0.42
|
179.12
|
0.94%
|
20
|
Lithia Motors, Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
5/26
|
0.5
|
216.32
|
0.92%
|
14
|
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
|
(LPX)
|
5/26
|
0.24
|
61.88
|
1.55%
|
6
|
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MSBI)
|
5/19
|
0.3
|
19.53
|
6.14%
|
8
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
5/31
|
1.38
|
473.65
|
1.17%
|
10
|
Middlesex Water Company
|
(MSEX)
|
6/1
|
0.31
|
73.89
|
1.68%
|
50
|
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
5/26
|
1.35
|
164.26
|
3.29%
|
11
|
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
|
(ODC)
|
5/26
|
0.28
|
42.04
|
2.66%
|
20
|
PCB Bancorp
|
(PCB)
|
5/19
|
0.18
|
13.79
|
5.22%
|
5
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
(PFE)
|
6/9
|
0.41
|
38.49
|
4.26%
|
13
|
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
|
(PH)
|
6/2
|
1.48
|
333.3
|
1.78%
|
67
|
SB Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SBFG)
|
5/26
|
0.13
|
13.13
|
3.96%
|
11
|
Starbucks Corporation
|
(SBUX)
|
5/26
|
0.53
|
107.21
|
1.98%
|
13
|
The J. M. Smucker Company
|
(SJM)
|
6/1
|
1.02
|
158.2
|
2.58%
|
25
|
SouthState Corporation
|
(SSB)
|
5/19
|
0.5
|
65.5
|
3.05%
|
11
|
Taitron Components Incorporated
|
(TAIT)
|
5/31
|
0.05
|
3.6
|
5.56%
|
7
|
Truist Financial Corporation
|
(TFC)
|
6/1
|
0.52
|
28.69
|
7.25%
|
12
|
Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
5/26
|
0.23
|
22.92
|
4.01%
|
11
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
6/1
|
0.45
|
231.78
|
0.78%
|
15
|
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
6/1
|
0.78
|
96.01
|
3.25%
|
20
|
Essential Utilities, Inc.
|
(WTRG)
|
6/1
|
0.287
|
43.07
|
2.67%
|
30
Thursday May 11 (Ex-Div 5/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
5/18
|
0.24
|
173.57
|
0.55%
|
12
|
AGCO Corporation
|
(AGCO)
|
6/15
|
0.29
|
127.02
|
0.91%
|
11
|
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
5/31
|
0.35
|
129.67
|
1.08%
|
14
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
6/1
|
0.6775
|
62.59
|
4.33%
|
13
|
Brunswick Corporation
|
(BC)
|
6/15
|
0.4
|
82.67
|
1.94%
|
11
|
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|
(CHD)
|
6/1
|
0.2725
|
97.53
|
1.12%
|
27
|
CNA Financial Corporation
|
(CNA)
|
6/1
|
0.42
|
39.93
|
4.21%
|
7
|
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.
|
(CNOB)
|
6/1
|
0.17
|
14.52
|
4.68%
|
5
|
Cohen & Steers, Inc.
|
(CNS)
|
5/25
|
0.57
|
55.11
|
4.14%
|
14
|
Cintas Corporation
|
(CTAS)
|
6/15
|
1.15
|
466.37
|
0.99%
|
40
|
FirstCash, Inc.
|
(FCFS)
|
5/31
|
0.33
|
104.8
|
1.26%
|
7
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
5/31
|
0.07
|
18.5
|
1.51%
|
9
|
Global Industrial Company
|
(GIC)
|
5/22
|
0.2
|
23.34
|
3.43%
|
8
|
The Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
6/9
|
0.18
|
25.52
|
2.82%
|
51
|
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
|
(JEF)
|
5/26
|
0.3
|
30.31
|
3.96%
|
6
|
KLA Corporation
|
(KLAC)
|
6/1
|
1.3
|
385.66
|
1.35%
|
13
|
The Kroger Co.
|
(KR)
|
6/1
|
0.26
|
49.23
|
2.11%
|
17
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
(LLY)
|
6/9
|
1.13
|
427.81
|
1.06%
|
9
|
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
|
(OBNK)
|
5/31
|
0.15
|
28.05
|
2.14%
|
5
|
Oshkosh Corporation
|
(OSK)
|
5/30
|
0.41
|
75.97
|
2.16%
|
11
|
Otter Tail Corporation
|
(OTTR)
|
6/9
|
0.44
|
78.5
|
2.24%
|
10
|
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
6/12
|
1.18
|
283.42
|
1.67%
|
13
|
Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
6/1
|
0.3
|
103.36
|
1.16%
|
9
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
5/31
|
0.21
|
32.38
|
2.59%
|
11
|
The Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
6/6
|
0.7
|
74.94
|
3.74%
|
23
|
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
|
(SWX)
|
6/1
|
0.62
|
56.27
|
4.41%
|
16
|
United Parcel Service, Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
6/1
|
1.62
|
175.74
|
3.69%
|
14
Friday May 12 (Ex-Div 5/15)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
(BHB)
|
6/16
|
0.28
|
23.12
|
4.84%
|
20
|
ConocoPhillips
|
(COP)
|
6/1
|
0.51
|
100.37
|
2.03%
|
6
|
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
|
(DLB)
|
5/23
|
0.27
|
84.69
|
1.28%
|
9
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
(MSA)
|
6/10
|
0.47
|
134.19
|
1.40%
|
52
|
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
|
(RGA)
|
5/30
|
0.8
|
145.76
|
2.20%
|
14
|
The Timken Company
|
(TKR)
|
5/30
|
0.33
|
76.79
|
1.72%
|
10
|
Unitil Corporation
|
(UTL)
|
5/30
|
0.41
|
56.72
|
2.89%
|
9
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
(XOM)
|
6/9
|
0.91
|
108.68
|
3.35%
|
40
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
5/15
|
1.48
|
4.0%
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
(ABT)
|
5/15
|
0.51
|
1.8%
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
5/15
|
1.12
|
1.7%
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
5/12
|
0.243
|
4.3%
|
The AES Corporation
|
(AES)
|
5/15
|
0.1659
|
2.9%
|
Ally Financial Inc.
|
(ALLY)
|
5/15
|
0.3
|
4.7%
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
5/15
|
0.615
|
0.7%
|
A. O. Smith Corporation
|
(AOS)
|
5/15
|
0.3
|
1.7%
|
Ames National Corporation
|
(ATLO)
|
5/15
|
0.27
|
5.9%
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
(BK)
|
5/11
|
0.37
|
3.6%
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
5/12
|
0.25
|
6.9%
|
Sierra Bancorp
|
(BSRR)
|
5/12
|
0.23
|
5.8%
|
Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
5/15
|
0.38
|
0.7%
|
Celanese Corporation
|
(CE)
|
5/15
|
0.7
|
2.6%
|
Colgate-Palmolive Company
|
(CL)
|
5/15
|
0.48
|
2.4%
|
The Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
5/12
|
1.18
|
2.8%
|
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|
(CQP)
|
5/15
|
0.775
|
6.8%
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
5/15
|
0.17
|
4.7%
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
5/15
|
0.1525
|
4.1%
|
D.R. Horton, Inc.
|
(DHI)
|
5/10
|
0.25
|
0.9%
|
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|
(DKL)
|
5/15
|
1.025
|
9.3%
|
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|
(EPD)
|
5/12
|
0.49
|
7.7%
|
East West Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EWBC)
|
5/15
|
0.48
|
4.3%
|
General Dynamics Corporation
|
(GD)
|
5/12
|
1.32
|
2.5%
|
Graham Holdings Company
|
(GHC)
|
5/11
|
1.65
|
1.1%
|
Home Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
5/12
|
0.25
|
3.3%
|
Hess Midstream LP
|
(HESM)
|
5/12
|
0.5851
|
8.1%
|
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
|
(HFBL)
|
5/15
|
0.12
|
2.9%
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
5/10
|
0.63
|
1.4%
|
Hormel Foods Corporation
|
(HRL)
|
5/15
|
0.275
|
2.7%
|
Independent Bank Corporation
|
(IBCP)
|
5/15
|
0.23
|
5.6%
|
Kadant Inc.
|
(KAI)
|
5/10
|
0.29
|
0.6%
|
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
|
(KALU)
|
5/15
|
0.77
|
4.9%
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|
(KMI)
|
5/15
|
0.2825
|
6.6%
|
Alliant Energy Corporation
|
(LNT)
|
5/15
|
0.4525
|
3.3%
|
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|
(LOW)
|
5/10
|
1.05
|
2.0%
|
Mastercard Incorporated
|
(MA)
|
5/9
|
0.57
|
0.6%
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
5/15
|
0.225
|
6.7%
|
Medifast, Inc.
|
(MED)
|
5/9
|
1.65
|
7.3%
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
(MMC)
|
5/15
|
0.59
|
1.3%
|
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
|
(MMP)
|
5/15
|
1.0475
|
7.7%
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
5/15
|
0.775
|
9.1%
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(MS)
|
5/15
|
0.775
|
3.7%
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
5/15
|
0.8425
|
6.4%
|
National Retail Properties, Inc.
|
(NNN)
|
5/15
|
0.55
|
5.0%
|
Nucor Corporation
|
(NUE)
|
5/11
|
0.51
|
1.4%
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
|
(NWBI)
|
5/15
|
0.2
|
7.5%
|
Northwest Natural Holding Company
|
(NWN)
|
5/15
|
0.485
|
4.1%
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
5/15
|
0.255
|
4.9%
|
Premier Financial Corp.
|
(PFC)
|
5/12
|
0.31
|
8.4%
|
The Procter & Gamble Company
|
(PG)
|
5/15
|
0.9407
|
2.4%
|
PNM Resources, Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
5/12
|
0.3675
|
3.0%
|
South Plains Financial, Inc.
|
(SPFI)
|
5/15
|
0.13
|
2.6%
|
1st Source Corporation
|
(SRCE)
|
5/12
|
0.32
|
3.0%
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
5/15
|
0.1225
|
4.2%
|
Value Line, Inc.
|
(VALU)
|
5/11
|
0.28
|
2.3%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP, IBM, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.