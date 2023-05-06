Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 11:07 PM ETAcushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sondra Lennon - VP, Financial Planning & Analysis

David Maher - President and CEO

Tom Pacheco - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Imbro - Stephens

Casey Alexander - Compass Point

JP Wollam - ROTH Capital Partners

Noah Zatzkin - KeyBanc

Ivan Feinseth - Tigress Financial

Operator

Hello everyone and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Acushnet Company's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Emily and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to our host Sondra Lennon, Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis. Please go ahead.

Sondra Lennon

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Acushnet Holding Corp's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me this morning are David Maher, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Pacheco, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to David, I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on the call today. These forward-looking statements are based on Acushnet's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations. For a list of factors that could cause actual results to differ, please see today's press release, the slides that accompany our presentation and our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Throughout this discussion, we will make reference to non-GAAP financial metrics, including items such as revenues at constant currency and adjusted EBITDA. Explanations of how and why we use these metrics and reconciliations of these items to a GAAP basis can be found in the schedules in today's press release, the slides that accompany this presentation and in our filings with the U.S. Securities

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.