Value's Strong Run In Emerging Markets

May 07, 2023 12:32 AM ETDEM
Summary

  • The value factor continues to outperform in emerging markets.
  • In contrast, value’s victory lap in developed markets in 2022 ended with the growth factor taking back control in 2023.
  • A combination of improving growth rates in EM, higher dividend yields, lower valuations, a resilient Chinese re-opening, and a weaker U.S. dollar are important drivers for the next stage of the recovery.

hand clicking on emerging market button

pichet_w

By Aneeka Gupta and Jeremy Schwartz, CFA

The value factor continues to outperform in emerging markets (EM). In contrast, value’s victory lap in developed markets (DM) in 2022 ended with the growth factor taking back control in 2023. This is largely due to the

Factor Performance in Emerging & Developed Markets over Three Years

Comparison of Fundamentals - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Total Return Index, MSCI Emerging Markets Index

Sector Attribution

Aneeka Gupta, Director, Macroeconomic Research - WisdomTree

Jeremy Schwartz, CFA, Global Chief Investment Officer - WisdomTree

