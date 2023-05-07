Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ford's EV Transition Accelerating, Prompting Me To Shift From Buy To Hold

May 07, 2023 12:45 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)1 Comment
Summary

  • Within the context of the fast-changing global auto industry landscape, I admire Ford's aproach of making inroads in the EV space, while maintaining its ICE business robust.
  • Latest news on its EV sector taking heavy losses is not at all encouraging, even though market success such as with its Mach-E has it ahead of legacy peers.
  • An accelerating path towards higher EV production by 2026 may be out of step with market demand, especially from the middle class, which is Ford's core customer demographic.
  • Because the Ford brand is a middle-class brand, an excessive push into EV capacity could potentially backfire.
  • There are some signs that Ford may struggle to reach profitability in its EV segment, even as it currently mostly sells EVs to the higher income brackets of the consumer demographics. Attempts to sell EVs to the middle class make it all the more unlikely that profitability will be reached.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Investment thesis: Ford's (NYSE:F) recent admission that it is losing money on EVs puts a dent in its otherwise successful launch of EV models that seem to be appealing to the US consumer market. Its plan to

Average car price by select brands

Ford EBIT by segment

US monthly car sales 10 year chart

Ford 2023 outlook

Ford EV sales & revenues

Ford EV sales & revenues

My name is Zoltan Ban, I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

