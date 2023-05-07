Kesu01

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had a great run-in past years. However, the stock has been in a long-term downtrend since 2018. The stock is cyclical and has sharp moves to the upside and downside depending on the health of the economy. The moves to the downside are significant during economic downturns.

Currently, the stock has a high valuation, leaving more room to the downside. The outlook for the remainder of 2023 does not look positive for Boeing. Earnings estimates were downgraded significantly over the past 3 months which is likely to drive the stock lower as a possible recession looms. As a result, it should be a good time for investors to employ a covered call strategy.

Boeing and Recessions

As a duopoly in the industry along with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), Boeing will probably perform well over the long-term. There is likely to be a need for newer, more efficient aircraft through the remainder of the decade and beyond. However, the near-term outlook looks negative for the remainder of 2023 or at the very least until the next earnings report on July 26,2023.

Boeing tends to perform poorly during recessions/economic downturns. Airlines may need to delay upgrading their fleets during these times to solidify their financial conditions. Boeing's stock can easily get cut in half during economic downturns. This occurred during the dot-com crash and the 2008 financial crisis. Of course, the COVID pandemic led to a sharper 78% decline in the stock.

Earnings Downgrades to Weigh on the Stock

Boeing had significant downgrades to EPS estimates over the past 3 months. EPS estimates for 2023 went from a positive $0.52 90 days ago to a negative $1.55. This is likely to suppress the stock at least until the next earnings report. I don't expect the next earnings report to be positive either.

The economy is likely to be soft as the Federal Funds rate has been increased to 5.25%. The increase in borrowing costs as a result of higher interest rates is likely to have a negative impact on Boeing. The higher borrowing costs are likely to lead to less orders for new aircrafts from airlines, negatively impacting Boeing.

Changes to earnings estimates are one of the most powerful forces affecting stock prices. That is one of the factors built into Seeking Alpha's Quant rating algorithm. Since Boeing's earnings estimates were lowered by $2.07 per share or about 400%, it is likely to have a negative impact on the stock.

Lofty Valuation

Boeing's high valuation is also likely to keep the stock suppressed and lead to further declines in 2023. The stock has a forward PE of 40.6 based on expected EPS of $4.88 for 2024. Of course, that is based on projections that are far into the future with a strong expected rebound. We don't know if that rebound will take place next year or if earnings expectations for 2024 will be reduced.

Since the company is expected to lose $1.55 per share in 2023, we can't calculate an accurate PE ratio based on this year's EPS. However, for context, the PE would be 19,834 if Boeing were able to achieve EPS of $0.01 for 2023.

The S&P 500 (SPY) is trading with a forward PE of 18.8. So, we can see how lofty Boeing's valuation is just looking out to the remainder of 2023 and through 2024.

Technical Downtrend

Boeing's Weekly Stock Chart w/ MACD and RSI (tradingview.com)

Boeing's weekly chart above shows how the stock is in a long-term downtrend, dropping from the mid-$250s in 2021 to below $200 currently. Of course, the stock has been declining from the high of $440 in 2019.

The MACD indicator in the middle of the chart shows that the stock is in a downtrend as the blue line crossed below the red signal line. The purple RSI line at the bottom of the chart also shows the downtrend in 2023.

It is possible that the stock tests the support level near $100-$120 if a recession does take place this year.

Other Bearish Factors

Boeing has other bearish factors that are likely to keep the stock suppressed. The company has an Altman Z-score of 1.46 as of the end of Q1 2023. The Altman Z-score is a credit-strength test that measures a company's likelihood of bankruptcy. Boeing is in a shaky financial condition since its Z-score is below 1.8. Boeing's average Altman Z-score was 2.07 from 2009 to 2023. Z-scores below 1.8 indicate that the company is at risk of bankruptcy. That doesn't mean it will happen, but the risk is there and it is likely to have a negative impact on the stock.

Boeing has a large amount of debt. The balance sheet shows $14.8 billion in cash & investments and total debt of $55 million. This leaves the company with over $40 billion in net debt. Boeing also has 1.1x more total liabilities than total assets, leaving the company with negative total equity of $15.5 billion. The negative equity puts the company at risk of not being able to pay its debt.

Boeing had negative net income from 2019 to 2022 as is one track for negative net income in 2023. This shows that things could get worse for the company with a possible recession on the horizon.

The Covered Call Strategy

As a result of the negative outlook for 2023, the stock is likely to underperform over the next few months and perhaps longer. So, current Boeing investors might consider this covered call strategy to hedge the downside. The covered call strategy can be profitable if the stock declines or trades sideways. Given that a recession is possible later this year, I would expect that the stock doesn't have much of a catalyst to increase over the next few months.

Consider selling the July 21 $215 call option. It has $5.15 per share in premium. This equates to getting a 2.6% extra dividend payment. I picked the July 21 expiration date because that occurs before the next earnings report for Q2 on July 26. So, investors can lock in profits and re-evaluate the strategy after earnings are reported.

This strike price has a 78% chance of being profitable. The risk of the strategy is if the stock were to increase to $215, you could have the stock called away (forced to sell at the strike price). That would lock in profits or losses depending on what your cost basis is for the stock. Frankly, what positive catalyst would there be to cause the stock to rally about 8.4% before the next earnings report?

If the next earnings report also provides a dismal outlook in the form of more earnings estimate downgrades, then investors could look to repeat the strategy with an expiration before the Q3 earnings report.