Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Trimble: Acquisitions Creating Growth Through Synergies

May 07, 2023 1:03 AM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)
Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
27 Followers

Summary

  • Trimble reported earnings recently and had strong EPS as well as 2023 guidance.
  • The company's acquisition strategy has created synergies for the long-term such as with their purchase of Transporeon.
  • Assuming my DCF assumptions, TRMB stock is currently overvalued, resulting in a hold rating.

Transport and logistic concept, Manager and engineer checking and control logistic network distribution and customer data for logistic Import export on global network background

ipopba

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) has exemplified strong and consistent growth throughout the past few decades. With strong organic growth along with synergies through acquisitions, I rate the stock as a hold due to its overvaluation in a recessionary climate.

Business

Trimble Overview

Trimble Website Overview

Trimble share performance

Seeking Alpha

Trimble Compared to the S&P 500 5Y

Trimble Compared to the S&P 500 5Y (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Trimble compared to Transporeon

Quarterly Investor Presentation

Trimble analyst consensus

Trading View

Cost of Equity calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

WACC Calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

Firm Model DCF Using FCFF Without CapEX

Firm Model DCF Using FCFF Without CapEX (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Capital Structure

Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
27 Followers
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.