designer491

Investment Thesis

Back in March, I published an article on Seeking Alpha in which I revisited the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX), one of my favorite preferred stock funds. In the comments section following the article, a few readers expressed some concern about the ETF's heavy exposure to the financial sector, given the uncertainty swirling around that sector in the wake of recent regional bank failures. In response to their understandable trepidation, I reasoned that it might be a good time to revisit the VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) since it would enable ETF investors to buy into the preferred stock space without having to worry as much about the impact of a potential banking crisis affecting the share price.

I have covered PFXF for Seeking Alpha in the past, and came away with mixed feelings in both of the articles in which I discussed the ETF. In the first of those articles, I considered PFXF alongside two of its competitors. In the second article, I took a closer look at the fund on its own and saw what, at the time, struck me as an intriguing opportunity for investors looking to add a preferred stock ETF to their portfolios. Today, I will be re-evaluating PFXF as an investment option for fixed income investors wary of the financials sector.

Why Invest in Preferred Stock?

Before proceeding to a closer look at PFXF, it is a good idea to review the unique qualities of preferred stocks for readers who may be unfamiliar with this particular type of investment. Preferred stock is a rather unusual type of equity that might best be described as a hybrid investment vehicle combining characteristics associated both with bonds and common stock. Like bonds, preferred stocks tend to appeal to income-oriented investors seeking a steady, predictable stream of cash. While preferred stock can appreciate or depreciate, shares have a par value that tends to prevent them from trading outside of a comparatively narrow price range. Thus, preferred stock rarely offers investors much in the way of capital appreciation. Instead, it offers investors a substantial yield, often well in excess of 5%. Furthermore, preferred stockholders enjoy preferential treatment in the event of a company's financial distress. If, for instance, a company must liquidate its assets to pay its creditors, bondholders will be paid first, followed by preferred stockholders. Common stockholders will get whatever is left, if anything. Similarly, when a company suspends or cuts its dividend to common shareholders, preferred stockholders will continue receiving their checks. Lastly, preferred stockholders often benefit from qualified dividends that are classified as capital gains rather than ordinary income.

Why Preferred Stock May Not Be Right For You

As I mentioned above, preferred stock almost never offers investors significant capital appreciation. Thus, if you're seeking growth, you'd best look elsewhere. Another drawback to preferred stock that investors may want to consider is the very real possibility that a company will issue a share call. Like bonds, preferred stock generally has a maturity date set decades in the future. However, after five years, a company can call the outstanding shares of its preferred stock, which they will often do if it is financially advantageous for them to do so. They'll pay you the current market price and you'll have lost an income stream. A third consideration investors will want to keep in mind before buying preferred stock is interest rate sensitivity: when interest rates go up, the appeal of preferred stock tends to weaken. In a rising interest environment, common stock becomes more appealing because they can offer higher yields while the fixed yield of preferred stock may even pull their share prices down--and prices can drop hard. With the Fed slashing interest rates this year, this last consideration might not seem all that pressing, but it is well worth bearing in mind when looking at preferred stock.

What Makes PFXF So Special?

Because financial institutions tend to offer preferred stock at a higher rate than other companies, preferred stock ETFs frequently contain very high concentrations of preferred stock offered by banks. For investors wary of the financial sector, they may want to avoid ETFs that would be particularly susceptible to disruption in that particular market sector. PFXF offers investors an opportunity to invest in preferred stock without any exposure to the financial sector at all. Tracking the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities ex Financials Index, PFXF's holdings are diversified across several market sectors:

VanEck

For investors seeking exposure to the preferred stock market beyond the rather narrow confines of the financial sector, PFXF offers a compelling investment opportunity. The largest sector allocation, Electric Utilities & IPPs, amounts to less than 28% of the fund's holdings while only two other sectors (REITs and telecommunications) even surpass 10% of the fund's holdings. The ETF's remaining holdings, split among 18 other sectors, account for nearly 40% of its weighting. For investors seeing a nicely diversified preferred stock ETF while avoiding the financial sector, PFXF appears to present an intriguing investment opportunity.

However...

While first glance PFXF does look appealing, given its hefty yield north of 6.5%, the fund's current price is lower than it has been at any point in the last five years except for a brief plunge at the height of the Covid-19 lockdowns in the spring of 2020:

Data by YCharts

Thus, PFXF's high yield corresponds with a loss in value. As a result, the ETF's total return over the past five years has been disappointing. To illustrate just how uninspiring PFXF's total returns have been, we can look at how much a $10,000 investment made in May five years ago, with all dividends reinvested, would be worth today:

Image created by author with tools at dividendchannel.com

With a starting price of $19.10 per share and a price of $17.13 today, that initial $10,000 investment would be worth $8,968.59 in five years. With dividends reinvested, however, an investor would be in the green with $11,523.57, for a total return of 15.24%:

Image created by the author with tools at dividendchannel.com

Even with reinvested dividends, we find that the current total value of that initial $10,000 investment would be underwhelming. As it stands, PFXF's average annual total return is 2.88%, which is substantially lower than the fund's yield has been at every single point over that same time span.

Then again...

Of course, no one should consider buying preferred stock ETFs for capital appreciation. People buy PFXF for a steady stream of fixed income and it clearly has done its job on that front. While an average annual return south of 3% is disappointing for common equities, investors in VanEck's ETF have enjoyed a cash flow that exceeded both high yield savings accounts and all but the most generous CDs over the past five years. Presuming the companies issuing the preferred shares in PFXF's basket remain healthy, the fund's payouts should continue without any interruption.

Furthermore, given the fund's deliberate avoidance of preferred shares issued by financial institutions, PFF's current yield is comparable with the two most popular preferred stock ETFs in the financials sector, PGX and PFF:

Data by YCharts

Thus, PFXF offers substantially more diversification than such popular ETFs as PGX and PFF while also offering a yield on par with those more frequently traded funds.

One Last Consideration

Furthermore, PFXF has a significant drawback that the financial sector-focused ETFs do not: less than 10% of its dividends are qualified. Compared with the aforementioned PGX and PFF, PFXF's percentage of qualified dividends is a quite low at around 10%. As such, the overwhelming majority of the ETF's current yield of 6.63% will be taxed as regular income, resulting in even less cash at the end of the day.

A second consideration investors may want to keep in mind when deciding if PFXF is the right preferred stock ETF for their portfolios is the fund's rather high percentage of mandatory convertibles. Unlike PFF, which has about 11% of its holdings in mandatory convertibles or PGX, which does not have any such holdings, PFXF has nearly one quarter of its holdings in mandatory convertibles. Because these shares convert to common equity, they inject a degree of risk into PFXF that can result in the sort of volatility conservative fixed-income investors consciously seek to avoid.

Concluding Thoughts

For ETF investors seeking exposure to preferred stocks but feeling wary of disruptions in the financial sector, then PFXF may be a good choice. The ETF's yield is well north of 6%, though given that only about 10% of PFXF's dividends are qualified, that yield will effectively be lower after taxes are taken into consideration. At present, I rate PFXF a hold, though at current price levels I would not blame anyone for snatching up a few shares to capture the high yield.