Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PFXF: Offers Exposure To Preferred Stocks Without The Financial Baggage

Low Budget Dividend Investing profile picture
Low Budget Dividend Investing
1.1K Followers

Summary

  • PFXF offers income-seeking investors an opportunity to gain exposure to preferred stocks while avoiding the financial sector.
  • PFXF offers a high yield, but that is mitigated somewhat by the fund's low level of qualified dividends.
  • A comparatively high percentage of mandatory convertible holdings introduces a degree of risk into PFXF that may turn off some investors.

Book with page about preferred stock. Trading concept.

designer491

Investment Thesis

Back in March, I published an article on Seeking Alpha in which I revisited the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX), one of my favorite preferred stock funds. In the comments section following the article, a few

PFXF sector allocation

VanEck

Chart
Data by YCharts

PFXF Total Return

Image created by author with tools at dividendchannel.com

PFXF Total Return

Image created by the author with tools at dividendchannel.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Low Budget Dividend Investing profile picture
Low Budget Dividend Investing
1.1K Followers
The Low-Budget Dividend Investor is your prototypical Generation X-er: an over-educated, under-funded middle-aged guy looking for ways to increase his income in a difficult economic environment. He favors the conservative, income-generating strategies more frequently associated with those portfolios belonging to people twenty or thirty years his elder while still acknowledging the wisdom of the growth investors ten years his junior.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PGX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.