Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 12:24 AM ETWallbox N.V. (WBX)
SA Transcripts
Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Tractenberg - VP, IR

Enric Asuncion - CEO

Jordi Lainz - CFO

Douglas Alfaro - Chief Business Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marianne Bulot - Bank of America

George Gianarikas - Cannacord Genuity

Ben Kallo - Baird

Brian Dobson - Chardan Capital

Maheep Mandloi - Credit Suisse

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Wallbox' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Charlie, and I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Tractenberg, Wallbox' Vice President of Investor Relations. Matt, please go ahead.

Matt Tractenberg

Thank you, and good morning, and good afternoon to everyone listening in. Thank you for joining today's webcast to discuss Wallbox' first quarter 2023 results. This event is being broadcasted over the web and can be accessed from the Investors section of our website at investors.wallbox.com.

I'm joined today by Enric Asuncion, Wallbox' CEO; Jordi Lainz, our CFO; and Douglas Alfaro, our new Chief Business Officer. Earlier today, we issued our press release announcing results from the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, which can also be found on our website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements made on today's call are forward-looking, that may be subject to risks and uncertainties relating to future events and/or the future financial performance of the company. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated.

The risk factors that may affect results are detailed in the company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Post-Effective Amendment No. 3, to our Registration Statement on Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2023, which can be found on our website at investors.wallbox.com. and on the SEC website at

