American Electric Power: A Solid Pick For Dividend Growth Investors (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • American Electric Power's operating EPS payout ratio is poised to marginally rise from 62.3% in 2022 to 63.7% in 2023.
  • The electric utility's total revenue edged higher in the first quarter while its operating EPS declined during the period.
  • My inputs into the discounted cash flows model and dividend discount model suggest shares of American Electric Power are 4% undervalued.
  • AEP stock's 3.6% dividend yield, 6% to 7% annual operating EPS growth forecast, and the possibility for a small valuation upside paint an attractive total return picture.

When executed properly, the dividend growth investing strategy can help mom-and-pop investors to achieve financial independence. For clarity, I define this as the point at which passive income exceeds expenses for an investor.

Highlights from AEP's Q1 2023 earnings report.

Shares of AEP appear to be moderately undervalued at the current price.

The dividend discount model shows shares of AEP to be slightly overvalued.

This article was written by

Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being an analyst for The Motley Fool back in June 2021 under my real name of Kody Kester. As a display of my gratitude, I will still be writing one article a month for SA starting in July 2022.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

