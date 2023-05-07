Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 1:23 AM ETMarchex, Inc. (MCHX)
Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Trevor Caldwell – Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Initiatives

Edwin Miller – Chief Executive Officer

Michael Arends – Vice Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Darren Aftahi – ROTH MKM

Vivek Palani – JMN Investments Research

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today’s Marchex Q1 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Cole, and I will be your moderator for today’s call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I’d now like to pass the conference over to our host, Trevor Caldwell, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Initiatives. Please proceed.

Trevor Caldwell

Thanks, Cole. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Marchex’s business update and first quarter 2023 conference call. Joining us today are Edwin Miller, our CEO; and Michael Arends, our Vice Chairman.

Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements, including references to our financial and operational performance and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in today’s earnings press release and in our most recent annual and quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today and we undertake no obligation to update these statements for subsequent events.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in today’s earnings press release. The earnings press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

