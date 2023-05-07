TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Thesis

Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) is a platform that enables trading of multiple financial instruments like equities, derivatives, and many others. The latest TW results came in better than expected with a beat on revenue and net interest revenue. I think the current debate for TW is the near-term outlook, which to be fair, has been facing a slowdown. The slowdown in volume coupled with the high valuation (on an absolute term), I believe, are weighing down on the stock and it is unlikely that things will change until TW shows a recovery – mostly likely driven from its growth initiatives. The long-term bull case for TW is that it continues to leverage the secular trends of electronification, in particular in the trading process of rates and credit. That said, I am recommending a hold rating until we see a recovery in volume.

1Q23 Results review

There was an increase of 6% from 1Q22 to 1Q23 in terms of net revenue, which was reported at $329 million. Revenue from rates totaled $171 million, an increase of 8.3% year over year due to greater participation in swap markets and retail sales of U.S. government bonds. Credit revenue also increased 4.7% to $89 million. Revenue from equity increased by 1.2% to $26 million. Market data fees also increased by 6.5% annually, with the increase being driven by increased revenue from proprietary third-party sources.

Trends and outlook

The interesting thing that has been happening for the industry is that voice trading gained some form of momentum, which is of course not good for TW. However, as evidenced by the 1Q23 results, TW continues to execute well. High volumes were seen in the purchase of US government bonds and bills as a result of market volatility and stress in the banking sector. This volatility and panic caused some traders to use the phone instead of TW. However, I think it is worth pointing out that monthly volume growth is slowing from its 20-30% highs of the past (it's in the low 10% these days, except for the months of elevated volatility). If TW's growth initiatives were properly implemented, the company could see a surge in growth once conditions return to normal. The bad news is that TW's high-growth days are over, as the company has apparently hit a growth ceiling. I think it's smart that management is planning to reinvest in the company this year so that it can thrive once the economy improves. I anticipate that the FXall initiative with London Stock Exchange Group, which was announced in 2Q22 and is set to go live soon, will contribute to the expansion of TW's EM credit and data reach. In response to growing interest from institutions, management is also focusing more resources on muni bonds; TW recently launched an institutional offering for its taxable muni bonds to supplement its tax-exempt muni presence. This effort, as far as I can tell, is designed to capitalize on its competitive position in the tax-exempt munis and high yield credit protocol markets in order to enter the taxable munis market and collect data on net spotting and supply pricing. Scaling in either EM or munis will have a positive impact on TW's bottom line because both sectors tend to have higher fee businesses. Also, the Refinitiv agreement will run out in 4Q23, with an option for an additional year if necessary. Due to rising data needs and interest in TW's other offerings, I anticipate that the company's bottom line will benefit from the renegotiated contract. Finally, management has also provided a generally optimistic outlook, which makes sense, in my opinion, if we assume that future rate cuts will support valuation and, by extension, stock prices.

Australia

Yieldbroker is a prominent Australian government bond and interest rate derivatives trading platform serving the institutional, wholesale, and primary markets, and TW is currently in the process of acquiring it. I see this as a strategic opportunity for TW because it opens up new markets for the company and provides Yieldbroker with access to the TW global infrastructure, both of which should help the company expand more quickly.

Valuation

One of the issues with the stock is that it is trading at a very high absolute multiple of 32x forward earnings. While it has historically traded at a higher multiple 40+, I am unsure what is the fair multiple to be attached to the stock which is expected to only grow earnings at low-teens CAGR per year. If we look at some of the larger financial peers like IBKR, GS, MS, etc., they all trade at low to mid-teens forward earnings. Assuming this is where TW will trade at maturity (plus some premium as it has higher margins), it suggests that multiple could continue to de-rate by ~40 to 50% (assuming 32x de-rate to 20x or lower)

Conclusion

TW reported better than expected 1Q23 results with an increase in net revenue by 6%, driven by higher participation in swap markets and retail sales of U.S. government bonds. TW continues to execute well and is focusing on growth initiatives to expand its reach in EM credit and data, as well as muni bonds. TW's acquisition of Yieldbroker, a prominent Australian government bond and interest rate derivatives trading platform, also presents a strategic opportunity for the company to expand into new markets. However, TW's high valuation at a multiple of 32x forward earnings is a concern, as it suggests a potential de-rating of the stock in the future. I recommend a hold rating on TW stock until the company shows signs of a recovery driven by its growth initiatives.