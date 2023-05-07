Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Berkshire Hathaway Q1 Earnings: Strong Performance With A Succession Upside

May 07, 2023 2:33 AM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B)1 Comment
Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.45K Followers

Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway released its first quarter earnings earlier today.
  • The release was a beat on revenue, and a vast beat on earnings, with EPS about 4.6 times what analysts were expecting.
  • An interesting highlight from the first quarter release was the continued buyback program. Approximately $4.4 billion worth of shares were bought back in Q1.
  • In this article, I explain why I continue holding Berkshire Hathaway stock after its strong first quarter earnings release.

Conference On Issues Affecting U.S. Capital Markets Competitiveness

Warren Buffett

Chip Somodevilla

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) released its first quarter earnings today. The release beat expectations on both revenue and earnings, GAAP earnings in particular being 364% ahead of estimates. Operating earnings–the metric that Warren

Buffett and Munger Joke at Expense of Banks

Buffett and Munger Joke at Expense of Banks (CNBC)

This article was written by

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.45K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.