Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

David Erdman - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Barry Biffle - Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Shurz - Senior Vice President, Commercial

Jimmy Dempsey - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Jamie Baker - JP Morgan Securities

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Helane Becker - Cowen

Andrew DiDora - Bank of America

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Shannon Doherty - Deutsche Bank

Christopher Stathoulopoulos - Susquehanna Investment Group

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Frontier Group Holdings' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there are question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Erdman, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Erdman

Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to our first quarter 2023 earnings call. Today's speakers will be Barry Biffle, President and CEO; Jimmy Dempsey, EVP and CFO; and Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President, Commercial. Each will deliver brief prepared remarks, and then we'll get to your questions.

But first though, let me quickly review the customary safe harbor provisions. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning risk factors which could cause such differences are outlined in the announcement we published earlier, along with reports we filed with the SEC. We will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to the nearest comparable GAAP measure in the appendix of the earnings announcement.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.