Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) closed Q1 2023 reporting impressive results, easily beating analyst estimates with regards to topline and crushing estimates with regards to EPS. Moreover, the company voiced bullish commentary going into Q2 2023 and beyond--raising guidance and reiterating the expectation for a year of "(a) robust revenue growth, (b) top-tier margins and (c) significant cash flow generation". Accordingly, and reflecting on a x10 EV/EBIT paired with an above 10% revenue growth in 2023, investing in CROX stock continues to look like an attractive value and growth opportunity alike.

Post-Q1 2023, I update my valuation model for CROX, and I now calculate a fair implied share price equal to $148.85.

For reference, CROX stock continues to be a strong relative outperformer as compared to the broad market: for the trailing twelve months, the stock is up close to 75%, as compared to a flat performance from the S&P 500 (SPY).

Crocs' Strong Q1 2023

Crocs reported solid Q1 2023 results, comfortably topping consensus estimates with regards to both sales and earnings. During the period from January to end of March, Crocs generated group revenues of $884 million, an increase of approximately 34% as compared to the same year prior, and about $30 million above analyst consensus estimates (according to data collected by Bloomberg). Similarly, Crocs' profitability expanded attractively: for the January 2022 quarter, Crocs' adjusted operating profitability came in at $234.9 million, versus $118.7 million in Q1 2022; and EPS increased to $2.42, as compared to $1.22 respectively -- doubling YoY, and topping analyst estimates by approximately 15%.

Reflecting on a strong December quarter, Crocs' CEO Andrew Rees commented:

Our exceptional first quarter results are a testament to the strength of our brands. The Crocs Brand grew 19.0% as we see a strong consumer response to our new clog and sandal introductions. The HEYDUDE brand is gaining momentum and experienced outstanding DTC growth.

CROX Q1 2023 reporting

On a segment basis, Crocs Brand's topline reached $648.8 million, marking a substantial increase of 19.0% compared to the previous year. When considering constant currency rates, the growth would be 21.6%. As for the HEYDUDE Brand, revenues were $235.4 million. This represents a remarkable growth of 104.8% during the period from February 17, 2022 (the acquisition date) through March 31, 2022.

Strong Guidance Supports Bullish Thesis

As Crocs continues to see strong demand and attractive growth opportunities across geographies and product classes, management guided for a strong start into Q2 2023 and raised estimates for FY 2023:

"We are raising our 2023 revenue growth outlook to now be 11% to 14%, resulting in revenues of approximately $4.0 billion, reflecting our confidence in our ability to continue to gain market share, deliver best-in-class profitability, and generate strong cash flow."

In the upcoming second quarter of 2023, Crocs now anticipates group revenue growth in the range approximately 6% to 9% YoY. In financial terms, management estimates a topline between $1,026 million to $1,049 million (assuming no currency fluctuation). Regarding profitability, management expects an operating margin of about 26.0%, and adjusted diluted earnings per share between $2.83 to $2.98.

In Q4 2022, Crocs management has already guided for a strong FY 2023 ...

We anticipate another record year in 2023 with growth expected to be led by sandals and international for the Crocs Brand and increased US market penetration for HEYDUDE.

... but post Q1 2023, Crocs became even more confident, raising guidance as follows:

Consolidated revenue growth is now projected to be between 11% and 14% YoY (as compared to 10% to 13% YoY previously), which would result in estimated topline of approximately $3,945 million to $4,045 million at the current currency rates

For the Crocs Brand, management expects revenue growth ranging from 7% to 9% YoY.

As for the HEYDUDE Brand, the revised forecast suggests a mid-20% growth in revenues YoY.

Adjusted operating margin will likely fall in the range of 26.0% to 27.0%.

Finally, adjusted diluted earnings per share are estimated between $11.17 and $11.73, which would imply a P/E of less than x10.

With that frame of reference, Crocs bullish outlook for 2023 is supported by two major pillars: first, growth opportunities in China, which enjoy a favorable economic tailwind ... (emphasis added)

As China reopens and the consumer returns to more normalized shopping, we're excited about the prospect of building significant Crocs brand presence in 2023 and beyond. While still a smaller base than we would like, we expect China to grow approximately 30% in 2023.

... and second, new opportunities in relation to Crocs' sandal product ambitions ... (emphasis added)

Sandals, an important growth initiative for Crocs, allowing us to extend into the adjacent $30 billion global sandal category, where we believe our molded technologies, accessible price points, strong go-to-market will allow us to compete effectively in a relatively fragmented market.

Valuation Update

Anchored on a strong FY 2023 guidance, I update my EPS expectations for CROX through 2025. I estimate that Crocs' EPS in 2023 will likely expand to somewhere between $10.7 and $10.9 (I like to estimate cautiously vs. management guidance). Moreover, I also raise my EPS expectations for 2024 and 2025, to $11.2 and $11.65, respectively.

However, I continue to anchor on an 10.0% cost of equity and a 3.0%, terminal growth rate (about 25 basis points below estimated nominal global GDP growth).

Given the EPS updates as highlighted below, I now calculate a fair implied share price for CROX equal to $148.85.

Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

Below is also the updated sensitivity table.

Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

Conclusion

Crocs closed the March quarter reporting impressive Q1 results, easily beating analyst consensus estimates with regards to topline and crushing estimates with regards to earnings. And with FY 2023 expected to be supported by a favorable economic tailwind in China, as well as attractive opportunities in the sandal category, it is unlikely that FY 2023 will be anything else than another year of impressive growth and profitability.

Anchored on a strong management guidance, I update my valuation model for CROX, and I now calculate a fair implied share price equal to $148.85.