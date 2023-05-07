Nuthawut Somsuk

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:NYSE:PDI) is a closed end fund, which devises a high-yield strategy by investing in a diversified base of credit that typically is either unrated or categorized as junk. The allocation of AuM is spread across different term structures, currencies, and sectors with an emphasis on the U.S. and mortgage-backed securities. To magnify the yield even further, PDI taps into additional sources of external leverage, thereby rendering the distribution yield significantly above what the average high-yield structures provide.

YCharts

In the ultra-low rate era, PDI's share price performed more or less in line with the S&P 500 ,but when the FED decided to switch gears and assume hawkish stance on the interest rates, things changed. Since the early 2020, PDI has underperformed the S&P 500 by ~90%.

YCharts

On a total return basis, which is a more correct measure given high-yield focus of PDI, the divergence is still there.

There is a plethora of factors contributing to the negative alpha moment, but the ones with presumably highest explanatory power are the following:

Increased interest rates, which drive the valuations of fixed income instruments lower (e.g., duration risk).

As a result of higher interest rates, the debt service coverage metrics for corporates have narrowed, especially for those that carry already debt-saturated balance sheets.

Higher FED funds rate typically translates to stronger dollar relative to emerging markets currencies, making for EM issuers more challenging conditions to service USD-denominated debt.

System-wide tightness in both capital and banking markets, where the velocity of capital has shrunk, hurting the high risk issuers (borrowers) the most.

With than being said, currently PDI offers a very attractive yield of 14.5% and in combination of significantly depressed price levels relative to the broader market, some investors might consider this the right buying opportunity.

Now, the goal of this article is not to recommend buy or sell. The goal is to pinpoint specific pockets of risk, which might not seem obvious from the first glance so that either current of prospective investors could hopefully make a decision based on a broadened base of information.

1. Massive exposure towards non-agency MBS

Approximately, 40% of PDI's exposure is concentrated in non-agency MBS. The underlying constituencies (cash flow providers) of these securities are borrowers that have not qualified or met the high standards set by agencies as a result there are no guarantees in place protecting investors from credit defaults. In other words, these borrowers do not have sufficient credit profiles, the credits themselves may have excessive LTVs and the collaterals may be of an illiquid (difficult to institutionalize) nature.

Obviously, there are much more robust credit assessment mechanisms in place relative to those of pre-GFC period, when ninja and liar loans were possible. However, the fact that the underlying credit risk associated with the non-agency MBS is way more significant compared to agency MBS is undeniable.

Against the backdrop of prevailing macroeconomic conditions and looming recession risks, such financial products, in my opinion, embody an elevated probability of credit risk.

In simple terms, you can assess credit risk from two broad elements: (1) probability of default and (2) loss given default (i.e., the value of collateral given default). In my opinion, there are notable headwinds towards both of these items.

First, the probability of default shows a clear signs of negative trajectory.

Marina Walsh, vice president of industry analysis at MBA:

As expected, the overall national mortgage delinquency rate increased in the fourth quarter of 2022 from its previous quarterly survey low. The weaker economy and ongoing inflationary pressures contributed to the uptick in delinquencies. The delinquency rate – while still low – increased from the previous quarter across all loan types and across all stages of delinquency.

While the current unemployment data remain resilient, the consensus estimate indicates gradually worsening situation with the unemployment rate reaching 4.6% by Q1, 2024 (up from current level of 3.4%). Historically, mortgage delinquencies - especially those that relate to low quality cases - have strongly correlated with the rate of change in employment conditions.

Black Knight

On top of early signs of mounting delinquencies, borrowers' financial capacity is becoming more constrained as the mortgage payment-to-income ratio has sharply risen due to the surging interest costs.

In essence, the macro data suggests a formation of a deadly combination, where not only more borrowers are becoming unemployed, but also (those who are still in the employment market) they are facing hardships on the debt service front.

We should consider that the aforementioned data is based on broad aggregates and averages in which negative extremes carry more negative characteristics. From so broad data sets, it is hard to make concrete inferences on the non-agency MBS borrowers, but it would be very reasonable to assume that the lower quality profiles are suffering first (and the most).

Second, the loss given default component is quite challenging as well.

YCharts

The market is pricing a ~30% drop in value of residential properties. While the current market values of residential properties as expressed via publicly traded REIT instruments reveal the actual sentiment and pricing by the market, this data should be still viewed with a caution. In the private market space, the recent transaction dynamics indicate that the price correction is not that drastic. However, the volume of transactions is down, which renders the sample size not that statistically significant.

We could have a long debate about the level of price correction, but the most important factor in this context is that the values of properties (all real estate except some specific segments as high quality data centers, infrastructure, residentials etc.) has decreased.

For the PDI's non-agency MBS holdings this is not a good sign. In a nutshell, both fundamental aspects of credit risk have deteriorated - i.e., probability of default has increased and the value of collateral has decreased. This is called a correlation risk.

2. High yield in struggling sectors

Approximately, 20% of PDI's exposure is concentrated in high yield credit. A significant share of the corporate high yield credit exposure stems from banking and finance and utilities.

The banking and finance sector is facing massive struggles. Ca. 33% of PDI's high yield credit exposure comes from banking and finance instruments. In total, PDI has invested in 103 bonds related to this category. And here are some worrisome facts:

7 of 103 instruments relate to SVB Financial Group (OTC:SIVBQ) (OTCPK:SIVPQ).

34 of 103 instruments relate to Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)

6 of 103 instruments relate to Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCPK:BMDPF) - the world's oldest bank that has been bailed out by the Italian Government, currently faces significant profitability and trust challenges (e.g., ~50% of its pre-tax profits coming from tax havens)

The banking and finance exposure does not look promising neither from the systematic nor from the idiosyncratic level.

Then, ~12% of the high yield credit exposure stems from the issuers operating in the utility space.

None of the utility issuers carry IG balance sheets, which is in line with the PDI's allocation strategy. By dissecting the utility names, where PDI has made allocations, there are no directly struggling issuers at this moment.

YCharts

However, the systematic prospects for these issuers are not that favourable. The energy prices have significantly declined since the highs registered in 2022. This will have an inevitable negative impact on the underlying cash flows for these utility firms. And as usual, the non-IG rated segment should suffer the most considering that the balance sheets are already not of a solid quality and in the light of surging interest costs and declining revenues from lower energy prices, the debt coverage ratios are set to deteriorate.

3. Significant leverage on leverage

As mentioned earlier, PDI applies an extra layer of leverage to enhance the yield profile for the already high-yielding instruments. As of now, PDI has sourced ~41% of the AuM in via an external leverage mechanism.

There are three issues with this.

First, the leverage itself costs money and contributes to an already high management fee profile. The total expense ratio is 2.64% from which 0.64% comes from the external leverage component. In other words, PDI introduces a 264 basis points of drag on the gross yield generated by the securities. Given that in the past 5-year period PDI has delivered a total return of just 5.4%, the CEF's fee element is notable.

Second, repos account for more than 98% of the external leverage. And here are two points to take into account. First, the recent increase in FED's fund rate will inflict an additional damage on the expense ratio making the attraction of leverage slightly more expensive. Second, the focus on repo market per definition implies that PDI relies on very short-term funding. So, we have a structural imbalance here in the duration profiles between investments and funding (i.e., asset-liability mismatch). The repo structures work until they don't. Let me remind you of September 2019, when the repo funding surged by more than 100%. There was a temporary cash shortage in the system due to a myriad of reasons (e.g., massive settlement of Treasuries, declining banking reserves, surprise in the interest rate policy - all of which happened in a concentrated time period). In case a similar problem occurred, there would be a huge likelihood of PDI's value suffering notable losses. This would stem from higher funding costs, but most importantly from constrained access to such funding that in the worst case scenario would force PDI to liquidate some exposures, which inherently are of an illiquid nature.

Third, the notion of applying leverage on leverage where the underlying is extremely volatile introduces considerable risks. Heightened volatility is the most obvious consequence. Yet, in my opinion, the worst implication is that in situations when there will be defaults (and all of the aforementioned points indicate that), the losses will get magnified.

The bottom line

PDI CEF is an extremely high-risk investment embodying characteristics for which there are severe headwinds on the horizon. Currently, we see already first signs of distress among types of securities in which PDI holds massive exposure. The additional leverage factor elevates the level of potential losses, which can quickly destroy the optical value stemming from attractive distribution profile.

In my opinion, PDI should be considered with a significant caution and if an allocation is made in PDI, the size of it should be kept relatively small in the context of total portfolio.