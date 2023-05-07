Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 2:04 AM ETMultiPlan Corporation (MPLN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shawna Gasik - AVP of IR

Dale White - President, CEO and Director

Jim Head - CFO and EVP

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research

Steven Valiquette - Barclays

Luismario Higuera - Citigroup

Operator

Hello, and welcome to today's MultiPlan Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference. My name is Bailey, and I'll be the moderator for today's call. All lines have been muted during the presentation portion of the call. There’s an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to Shawna Gasik, AVP of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Shawna Gasik

Thank you, Bailey. Good morning, and welcome to MultiPlan's first quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me today is Dale White, Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Head, Chief Financial Officer. The call is being webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at www.multiplan.com. During our call, we will refer to the supplemental slide deck that is available on the Investor Relations portion of our website, along with the first quarter 2023 earnings press release, issued earlier this morning.

Before we begin, a couple of reminders. Our remarks and responses to questions today may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and expectations only as of the date of this call. Actual results may differ materially from those forward-looking statements due to a number of risks. A summary of these risks can be found on the second page of the supplemental slide deck and a more complete description on our annual report on Form 10-K and other documents we filed with the SEC.

We will also be referring to several non-GAAP

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.