Most investors and retirees have heard of the 4% rule. This rule was invented by a rookie financial adviser named Bill Bengen back in 1994, and involves a retiree drawing down 4% of one’s asset base each year to fund their retirement.

More recently, an article this month in the Wall Street Journal talks about a reverse 4% rule, in which one extends their working years to make up the 4% of their assets that they would need to draw down each year.

I don’t know about you, but I’m not a fan of either selling principal assets or working past retirement age to be able to fund my living expenses. That’s why a better idea may be to count on a basket of well-respected “cream of the crop” assets that generate a solid yield without you having to sell any of your principal.

This brings me to Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), which I last covered here back in November of last year. MAIN has more or less given the same amount of price appreciation as the S&P 500 (SPY) since that time, with the share price rising by 5%, but thanks to the power of dividends, it’s provided a 10% total return.

In this article, I highlight the recent first quarter results, and discuss why MAIN remains as great stock for conservative income investors.

Why MAIN?

Main Street Capital is an internally managed BDC with a strong track record of shareholder returns since its IPO in 2007. It has $6.6 billion in capital under management, of which $5 billion is invested internally at MAIN, and $1.6 billion as the investment advisor to external parties.

MAIN has an excellent history of NAV per share growth of 112% (or $14.38 per share) since 2007. As shown below, both NAV/share and DNII/share now sit well above MAIN’s pre-2020 range, and MAIN has paid an uninterrupted and growing dividend since inception.

Investor Presentation

This trend continued in the first quarter, with MAIN generating a 14.9% return on equity. Its DNII/share rose to a record $1.07, rising from $1.03 from the prior quarter, and $0.76 from the prior year period, exceeding analyst expectations for $0.96. Also encouraging, net asset value per share rose by 1.4% on a sequential basis from $26.86 at the end of 2022 to $27.23 at the end of March this year.

Importantly for income investors, the 6.7% dividend yield appears to be very safe, with a 1.55x DNII to dividend coverage ratio. One of MAIN’s key advantages is management’s alignment of interest with shareholders due to its internal structure and its low cost structure.

This is reflected by operating expense excluding interest expense being just 1.3% of total assets in Q1, sitting lower than the 1.4% for the trailing 12 month period. This is among the lowest if not already the lowest in the BDC industry. The benefits of lower fees add up over time, and also makes MAIN more resilient to economic downturns, as it doesn’t have as much management overhead to cover.

At the same time, MAIN is generating attractive incentive fees from its role as an external asset manager for private funds. MAIN charges a 1.75% base management fee on total assets and generates a 20% incentive fee above a hurdle rate, and 20% of net realized capital gains. During the first quarter, MAIN earned $3.3 million incentive fees, up from $3.2 million in the prior year period.

Looking ahead, MAIN should continue to benefit from the current higher interest rate environment with its largely floating rate portfolio, as the Fed again raised interest rates by a quarter point at its meeting in this month. Moreover, it carries plenty of balance sheet capacity as it has a regulatory debt to equity ratio of just 0.77x, sitting far below the 2.0x statutory limit, and it has $711 million in total liquidity.

Plus, MAIN trades at a healthy premium to its net asset value, which means that it’s able to raise equity at a highly accretive rate, to the benefit of existing holders. Considering the troubles around the regional banking segment, BDCs like MAIN could see a pickup in business as regional banks pull back from commercial loans.

Admittedly, MAIN isn’t cheap at the current price of $40.33 with a price to NAV of 1.48x. However, well-run internally managed BDCs typically trade at a premium due to their more efficient cost structures, which enable higher returns to shareholders. MAIN is also reasonably valued with a forward PE of 10.4. Analysts have an average price target of $43.17, which equates to a potential 14% total return over the next 12 months.

Investor Takeaway

MAIN is an excellent BDC that has generated strong NAV per share growth as well as uninterrupted and growing dividends since its IPO. It's generating very solid operating fundamentals and carries a leading operating efficiency ratio. Looking forward, MAIN has plenty of opportunity to generate accretive growth through the value of its equity and its strong balance sheet.

Admittedly, MAIN isn't cheap at the moment, but that's not the point, as it pays a very safe 6.7% dividend yield, against which investors can feel confident about to fund retirement or everyday living expenses.