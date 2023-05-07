The Year Of Multiple Expansions

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

In the first 4 months of the year, the S&P 500 index rose 9% and the Nasdaq rose 20% while corporate earnings continued shrinking, resulting in multiple expansions for both indices. Between October 2022 and today, the average P/E ratio of S&P 500 rose from 18 to 24 and the average P/E ratio of the Nasdaq rose from 21 to 28, taking both indices in "fully priced" territory.

It's obviously not ideal when almost all gains in an index come from multiple expansions and it gets even worse if this happens during a period where interest rates are rising. If interest rates were falling, investors could justify the rise in multiples by saying that there is no alternative (the good old TINA argument), but now that argument doesn't work either because investors can get yields up to 5.25% from government bonds, which are considered risk-free for the most part.

When interest rates rise, this results in an increase in discount rates when we calculate the fair value of stocks, so technically, P/E ratios of stocks should drop while interest rates are rising, but we are not seeing this as stocks continue to defy odds and logic.

Many people will point to past instances where we saw multiple expansions and high valuations and try to justify today's price action, but none of those past instances came with rising interest rates, not to mention a looming recession. For example, in the summer of 2020, we saw technology stocks rallying to valuations not seen since 2000, but it was mostly justified because interest rates were near zero, the Fed was busy printing money (quantitative easing), and technology companies were growing their revenues and profits in double digits (even in the absence of inflation), so it made sense for technology stocks to rally to high valuations.

Now it makes little sense for technology stocks to have such high multiples when their growth has stalled (or, in many cases, even reversed), the economy is on the brink of a recession, and the risk-free rate is about 5%.

Now let us take a look at some of these stocks to get a better view of what I am talking about. In the graph below, you will see the P/E expansion experienced by 6 large tech stocks in the last 6 months. Notice that there are 2 clusters where one group of stocks expanded their P/Es by as much as 173-233% while the other group expanded their P/Es by 30-41%. Mind you, this type of P/E expansion is happening while interest rates are continuing to rise, which is historically unheard of.

Data by YCharts

How about the growth rates of these companies? Can we find some sort of accelerating growth in these companies that could justify this type of multiple expansion? The graph below shows us that we are actually seeing the opposite of what we would see in an environment where multiples are rising. Every company in our group saw its revenue growth drop significantly over the last few years. Notice how Nvidia's (NVDA) annual revenue growth rate plunged from north of 50% to 0.22%. In the prior 2 years, every single one of these six companies had posted north of 20% revenue growth, but now none of them are. Their guidance doesn't look that great either, yet the market is rewarding them with a higher multiple despite the fact that interest rates are also rising.

Data by YCharts

The market keeps rewarding stocks with higher prices and higher multiples for simply beating estimates, even if they lack any growth. The issue is not limited to the technology sector either. In the graph below, you will see some non-technology examples. Stocks like McDonald's (MCD), Coca-Cola (KO), Walmart (WMT) and Pepsi (PEP) are now all enjoying P/E ratios ranging from 27 to 40 as if they are hypergrowth stocks when in fact many of them are barely growing above the inflation rate.

Data by YCharts

It's difficult to predict what stocks will do in the future, and we've seen stocks go from crazy high valuations to even crazier valuations before, so it's not my place to say whether we are going higher or lower in the short term, but one thing is clear. Stocks can't keep rising on multiple expansions alone when revenues and profits are stalling and interest rates are rising. When these companies were growing at 10% and the interest rate was near 0%, you could perhaps justify a P/E ratio of 25-30 for them, but not when they are barely growing at 3-4% and interest rates sit at 5%. At some point, either earnings need to grow significantly, interest rates need to drop significantly, or valuations need to drop significantly, or a combination of all three, for things to make more sense. It's almost impossible to tell which one will happen first, though.

Of course, this doesn't mean that every sector has a high multiple. There are many sectors that were left behind during this year's rally, such as REITs, energy and commodity stocks, and financial companies, including banks. It is very possible that we could see another sector rotation from growth to value like we did last year, where investors dumped high multiple stocks and replaced them with lower multiple stocks with higher dividend yields.

In 2021, S&P 500 companies earned a combined net income of $214.22, which dropped to $175.68 last year. This year, many companies are shy about giving guidance for the rest of the year, and estimates range widely depending on whether we get a recession or not. But even if we don't see a significant drop from last year's earnings, we could be looking at about $165 per share. At the current S&P 500 level of 4115, we are looking at a forward P/E of 25. If the economy experiences a recession, earnings could drop anywhere from 20% to 40%, depending on the severity of the recession, which would make current levels extremely expensive compared to historical standards.

I am not saying that stocks will crash or anything like that. Those things are impossible to predict, and I don't see it happening unless something really shocks the markets, like a major bank failing or the US government defaulting. Those are low probability events, and I don't see them happening anytime soon, but I also can't see a way to justify any further market gains from here without seeing a significant shift in corporate earnings. Otherwise, the markets would need to keep rising on multiple expansions alone, which can't last forever.

One could say that markets are forward looking to justify current valuations and even further multiple expansions. There are a few problems with this approach. First, corporate earnings are more likely to shrink than grow for the next year or so, and those "forward looking" markets should have taken this into account. Second, even forward estimates have to look at interest rates and use them in their discounting models. Using a 5% discount rate (current interest rates) will yield much different results than using 0%, which analysts have been doing for the last decade or so. Third, current valuations are already at extreme levels, pricing in many years of growth that might or might not happen regardless of whether the market is forward looking or not.

In the old days, analysts used to value a company's valuation based on next year's earnings. With valuations and multiples ever-rising, they started using earnings 3-4 years ahead to justify those valuations. Now we are seeing many analysts use 7-10 year models in their plans to justify even higher valuations. This reminds me of the recent situation with car loans and how you can now find car loans with durations as long as 8-10 years, when in the past most car loan durations were limited to 2-5 years. Soon, we could see a similar trend with 40-60 year mortgages. When valuations are too high, you can't just keep extending the timeline to justify them. Maybe you can once or twice, but not forever.

Having said that, there is still an insane amount of liquidity out there, with the Fed's balance sheet sitting at $8.5 trillion. Even with the ongoing quantitative tightening program, it's going to take several years before liquidity levels are below excessive levels, so there might be more room for people to bid up stocks in the meantime, which could take us higher, but it will probably come at a higher price in terms of higher multiples and lower dividend yields for the foreseeable future.