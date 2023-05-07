Will The Dollar Lose Its Crown?

MarianVejcik/iStock via Getty Images

By Jaina Varsani

The U.S. dollar’s reserve currency status has been under pressure since the start of the Ukraine war, but we believe abdication is unlikely.

The U.S. dollar has been the world’s primary reserve currency for over 80 years, ever since the Bretton Woods agreement in 1944.

Every few years, however, the credibility of the dollar comes into question. These calls and signals tend to dissipate over time, but in the past year, since the Ukraine war and related sanctions on Russia, these views have started to become more mainstream.

Is something brewing here, and could the dollar lose it status?

In our view, the answer is no. But that does not mean the dollar won’t lose some value internationally.

From a currency trading perspective, the dollar continues to dominate. It was involved in 88% of global FX transactions last year, making it one of the most traded currencies. At least 85% of trading in the spot, forward and swap markets features the dollar in at least one leg of the transaction. In addition, the dollar accounts for about 58% of foreign exchange reserves.

So, where are the biggest risks to the dollar’s status?

Consider global debt issuance and payments. Although the use of alternative currencies such as the Chinese renminbi has increased, the dollar remains preeminent. This is reflected in the Federal Reserve’s Aggregate Index of International Currency Usage which is the weighted average official currency reserves, FX transaction volume, foreign currency debt instruments outstanding, cross-border deposits, and cross-border loans.

There’s more traction among the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), which are looking for an alternative to the dollar. However, none of their choices is as liquid, and for now seem a minimal threat.

In summary, the U.S. dollar remains the core trading and deposit currency, for which there remains no clear competitor. While we note that other currencies are starting to gain importance in global markets and that we see the weakness in the dollar year-to-date, we think there’s a long way to go before the dollar loses its crown.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.