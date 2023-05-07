Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Stillfront Group AB (publ). (STLFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 2:53 AM ETStillfront Group AB (publ) (STLFF)
Stillfront Group AB (publ). (OTCPK:STLFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jörgen Larsson - CEO

Andreas Uddman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Simon Jonsson - ABG

Erik Larsson - SEB

Marlon Varnik - Nordea Markets

Rasmus Engberg - Handelsbanken

Nick Dempsey - Barclays

Martin Arnell - DNB Markets

Jörgen Larsson

Welcome to the Stillfront Q1 Report 2023. Today I will be presenting. Jorgen Larsson, CEO, together with Andreas Uddman, which is the CFO of Stillfront Group.

We'll start with the overview. We have a -- we think we have a very stable performance with improving profitability in Q1. Our net revenue grew by 5% and we in -- our increased focus on efficiency and performance on an investing in key franchises have paid off. We will go into details later.

But our prime profitability target EBITDAC adjusted improved from 22% to 24% year-over-year, which is very satisfactory and also we started with our buyback program of shares. So 10.5 million shares were acquired during the quarter.

You can also see on this slide on the right side that we are a truly global company which we really see delivers advantages for us, which I will come back to as well. But you can both see how our revenues were distributed in the quarter where we have a good balance between North America, Europe and Asia. And you can also see our offices represented by red dots.

Going into the numbers. As mentioned net revenue grew by 5% driven by acquired studios one month was acquired into -- or 6waves into the first quarter. We have positive effects, but we had negative organic growth. You can see that our revenues were SEK1.758 billion for the quarter and for LTM, it grew by -- year-over-year by 23% to SEK7.1 billion -- just over SEK7.1 billion.

