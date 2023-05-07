Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Davis Snyder - Investor Relations

Andrew Hurst - President & Chief Executive Officer

Ashish Ghia - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Hello, everyone. Thank you for attending today's Perdoceo Education Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sierra, and I will be your moderator today. All lines are in a listen-only-mode.

And I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Davis Snyder with Perdoceo Education. Please proceed.

Davis Snyder

Thank you, Sierra. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2023 earnings call. With me on the call today are Todd Nelson, Executive Chairman; Andrew Hurst, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ashish Ghia, Chief Financial Officer.

This conference call is being webcast live within the Investor Relations section at perdoceoed.com. A webcast replay will also be available on our site, and you can always contact the Alpha IR Group for Investor Relations support.

Let me remind you that this afternoon's earnings release and the remarks made today include forward-looking statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on assumptions made by, and information currently available to, Perdoceo Education and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, performance, business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors identified in Perdoceo's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by the securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update those factors or any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, developments or changed circumstances or

