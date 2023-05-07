Jarmo Piironen

I recently wrote an article titled 4 Elite REITs That Are Hard To Beat and as I pointed out in that article I didn’t include Realty Income (NYSE:O) because “I wanted to provide a detailed overview of the latest earnings call and debunk a few myths.”

Also, I promised readers last month that I would not write another article on the company until the Q1-23 earnings call. I know I write on this REIT often, but you can’t blame me because “the monthly dividend company” also happens to be my largest holding.

In addition, I’m extremely fond of the net lease sector given the fact that I have developed, acquired, or brokered over $200 million of these properties over the years and it has been very good to me (helped me feed my family).

One myth that I would like to clear up before getting started is the notion that Realty Income doesn’t have much cap ex reported, which in fact that is one of the reasons I love the sector.

Under a triple net lease, the tenant is responsible for all expenses, so all repairs are paid by the tenant.

Whenever a tenant vacates the premises, the landlord (Realty Income) has an option as to whether it wants to invest additional capital into the asset, and if that’s the case, the landlord obtains incremental returns on that investment.

That sounds like a really boring business model, but over the years, I’ve been extremely pleased with the performance of my net lease REITs as well as my private net lease investments.

From 1993 to April 30, 2021, net lease REITs have produced compound annual total returns of 12.6%, which compares to an average compound annual return of 10.7% for major property sectors (Office, Industrial, Retail, Healthcare, Residential).

Chilton Capital Management

The Basics

Realty Income is the leader in the triple-net-lease space with a portfolio of over 12,000 properties. Their properties cover 236.8 million square feet and are located in all 50 States and internationally with properties located in the U.K., Spain, and Italy.

They specialize in single-tenant, free-standing commercial real estate leased primarily to tenants in the retail sector, but also have industrial and gaming properties. As a percentage of their annualized contractual rent, retail properties contributes 81.9%, Industrial properties contributes 13.3%, and gaming properties contributes 2.9%.

Realty Income - IR

Tenant And Industry Diversification

Realty Income is well diversified by tenant and industry. Their top tenant (Dollar General) makes up 4.0% of their contractual rent and their top 20 tenants combined make up 40.9%. Their top 20 tenants are established businesses with well-known names such as Walgreens, 7-Eleven, FedEx, Wynn Resorts, Walmart, and Home Depot.

Additionally, 12 out of their top 20 tenants are investment-grade rated. In total they have 1,240 tenants that operate in 84 industries. Grocery stores makes up their largest industry with 10% of their annualized contractual rent coming from this category, followed by convenience stores at 8.6% and dollar stores at 7.4%.

Realty Income - IR

Most of their tenants are in industries that are resistant to e-commerce. Dollar stores, convenience stores, quick service restaurants, automotive service, and home improvement stores are hard if not impossible to replace by online retail. Recently many retailers have complemented their brick & mortar stores with an online presence.

Through the pandemic retailers adapted to the environment by adopting an omni-channel approach, which allows for traditional in-store shopping and online ordering for curb side pickup or home delivery. There were fears that the pandemic would cause the demise of brick & mortar retail, but instead physical locations became the center piece of their omni-channel strategy.

Realty Income - IR

Credit And Debt Metrics

Over the last decade Realty Income has maintained conservative debt levels relative to their total asset base. Since 2013, their average debt-to-asset ratio has been approximately 42% and in the last two years the ratio has come down to 35.80% and 36.46% respectively.

Form 10K (compiled by iREIT)

Realty Income has an A3 credit rating from Moody’s and an A- rating from S&P Global. Their net debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDAre is 5.3x and their fixed charge coverage ratio is 5.2x. Their debt is 95% unsecured and 85% of their debt is fixed rate.

Realty Income - IR

They have a well-staggered debt maturity schedule with a weighted average term to maturity of 6.2 years and are easily able to address the $724.0 million that comes due in 2023 with total liquidity of $3.1 billion available to them as of March 31, 2023.

In Q1-23 the company continued to fortify its liquidity position raising: $804M of equity via the ATM ($63.31/sh / 6% ICR); $500M in 3-year money (5.05%); $600M in 7-year money (4.85%); $1B multi-currency term loan (maturing in 2024, with two 12-month extensions); (in April 2023), $1B of notes (5.1%). The company also has ~$1.2B on its forward, and liquidity totaling ~$3.1B, which should fund the majority of its FY23 $6B planned acquisitions, leverage-neutral.

Realty Income - IR

Acquisition Volume

There has been some concern that tightening credit conditions and rising cost of capital would cause real estate transactions to grind to a halt. While there is some validity to this argument, Realty Income’s 2022 acquisition volume came in at $9.0 billion. Realty Income has a solid track record of making accretive acquisitions so the level of investment, especially over the last two years, should bode well for their earnings growth.

Realty Income - IR

While Realty Income’s asset base has grown exponentially since 2013, their return on assets, as measured by funds from operations, has been steady, averaging 5.17% over the last decade. They have prudently allocated capital and have maintained a consistent return on assets, which demonstrates that they are not growing for growth’s sake and are not making acquisitions that dilute earnings.

Form 10K (compiled by iREIT)

Realty Income invested $1.7 billion in 339 properties at an initial weighted average cap rate of 7.0% and signed an agreement to acquire up to 415 single-tenant convenience stores for $1.5 billion that is expected to close in the second quarter.

Due to the transaction volume in the first quarter, they increased their acquisitions guidance from over $5.0 billion to over $6.0 billion in 2023, which should add ~3c of AFFO/sh for the remaining 9 months of 2023.

Pricing continues to be more favorable, with O acquiring $1.4B during Q1-23 at a 7.2% cap rate (Q4-22 was $3.5B at 6.2% cap rate, or $1.8B, 6.5% - ex Encore acquisition), indicating a +70bp sequential increase in cap rates. Within its Q1-23 bucket, O's investment-grade exposure increased to 42% in Q1-23 from 14% during Q4-22.

Dividend History

Realty Income is one of the few REITs that can claim the title of a Dividend Aristocrat. They have increased their monthly dividend for 28 consecutive years and have a compound annual dividend growth rate of 4.4% since 1994.

They have declared 632 monthly dividends and have authorized 101 consecutive quarterly increases. Their latest increase came in March, when they increased the dividend from $0.2545 to $0.2550.

Realty Income - IR

Realty Income pays a 4.98% dividend yield that is well covered with an AFFO payout ratio of 75.77%. Since 2007 their payout has not exceeded 100% even while increasing the dividend each year.

Even during the Great Recession, they were able to increase the dividend while keeping the payout ratio under 100%. What’s more encouraging is that they have improved this metric over time and currently have the most conservative AFFO payout ratio in recent memory.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Earnings Release

Realty Income released their 2023 first quarter earnings results on May 3, 2023. Revenue for the first quarter was reported at $944.4 million compared to $807.3 million in the first quarter of last year.

Normalized FFO came in at $1.04 per share vs $1.02 per share in the first quarter of 2022, representing a 2.0% increase, and AFFO per share remained flat at $0.98 per share in both Q1 2022 and Q1 2023.

Realty Income raised $804.4 million through the sale of its common stock and entered into a $1.0 billion unsecured term loan that matures in 2024 (includes 2 twelve-month extension options). Additionally, they issued $500.0 million of 5.05% unsecured notes that mature in 2026 and $600.0 million of 4.85% unsecured notes that mature in 2030.

Realty Income increased normalized FFO guidance from $4.01-$4.13 to $4.05-$4.15 and increased AFFO guidance from $3.93-$4.03 to $3.94-$4.03. The company’s acquisition raise reflects its balance sheet strength, relatively favorable cost of capital, and ability to execute in an environment where buying pools are thinning out.

Valuation

Realty Income currently trades at a P/FFO multiple of 15.11x, which is a significant discount to their normal P/FFO multiple of 19.39x. They have an average FFO growth rate of 6.63% and analysts expect FFO to increase by 2% in 2023 and then 5% in both 2024 and 2025.

FAST Graphs

If Realty Income reverts back to its normal 5-year P/FFO multiple over a two-year holding period it would result in total annual rate of return of 28.23%. This is one of the most consistent and reliable REITs you can own.

They pay a high yield that is well covered and are currently trading at a discount. At iREIT we rate Realty Income a BUY.

FAST Graphs

In Closing…

Today, I’ll be speaking at a conference in Chicago, and during the Q&A session, I always get this question: If you could own just one REIT, which one would you own?

I usually answer as follows:

You should never own just one REIT. You should own at least 10 and possibly 20. However, if I were to own just one REIT it would be Realty Income without a question.

Why?

O has the cost of capital advantage O has the scale advantage O never has surprises O pays monthly dividends O has excellent management O is boring but beautiful

As far as I’m concerned, O is a great buy right now and given the considerable fragmentation within the broader net lease sector, the company is well-positioned to continue to consolidate via one-offs, portfolios, sale-leasebacks, and M&A (SRC).

When rates start moving back down, you’re going to thank me.

As always, thanks for reading and commenting.

Happy SWAN Investing!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.