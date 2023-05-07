Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Brazil's Inflation Falls And There May Be Room For Easing Monetary Policy This Year

May 07, 2023 4:20 AM ETEWZ, BRF, FBZ, EWZS, FLBR, BRZU, BZQ
Summary

  • Annual inflation in Brazil reached 4.7% in March, the lowest since January 2021, as the impact of external shocks continues to vanish.
  • Brazil's inflationary environment remains under pressure. Survey data from S&P Global Market Intelligence points to some degree of stickiness in the near term and a reduced likelihood of convergence toward the BCB's mid-target of 3.25% before the end of 2024.
  • We forecast monthly inflation to average by 0.3% during the rest of the year, down from 0.6% in the past six months.

Annual inflation in Brazil reached 4.7% in March, the lowest since January 2021, as the impact of external shocks continues to vanish. While still above the Central Bank of Brazil (Banco Central do Brasil: BCB)'s target of 3.25%, inflation is now within the current 1.5% tolerance

Brazil: annual inflation

Brazil

