tupungato

Introduction

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is a fairly new company founded in 1999 in Broomfield, Colorado. It sells under the Crocs brand name various footwear products such as clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms and slippers.

Especially since the corona crisis, Crocs has been growing rapidly partly due to the growth of e-commerce; in 2021 and 2022 sales increased 64% and 54%. Operating margin increased from just 6% in 2018 to 26% currently. Crocs footwear is an increasingly popular brand and with the acquisition of HEYDUDE in 2022, Crocs has a very profitable and fast-growing footwear brand under its umbrella.

Crocs shares are volatile and suitable for the long-term investor. Management is strong and has led Crocs into a very profitable brand, with gross margins even higher than Nike (NKE). The prospects look good and the stock's valuation is attractive. Crocs are sought after by enthusiasts and, in my opinion, are cyclical. I expect Crocs to experience volatile times in times of economic recession. So investors should be aware of that. Given the positive outlook and the stock's attractive valuation, Crocs is buyable, but only for investors who can accept the volatility.

Data by YCharts

Strong Earnings Growth

From 2014 to 1017, Crocs' new management reduced the number of stores from 600+ to less than 400, focusing on profitable outlets. It also sharply cut SG&A costs and invested in marketing, and Crocs focused heavily on e-commerce. Digital penetration is 37% and this has significantly improved their fixed costs.

The first quarter 2023 results came out strong with quarterly sales of $884 million (36% growth on a constant currency basis). Crocs brand sandals grew particularly strongly with sales of 65%, of which sales in China increased by more than 110% on a constant currency basis. Sales from the recent acquisition of HEYDUDE increased 15% on a pro forma basis.

Q1 2023 Highlights (Crocs 1Q23 investor presentation)

What I find attractive about Crocs are their high gross profit margins of 54%. The gross profit margin is even higher than Nike's (Nike's gross profit margin = 44%). Crocs is highly profitable; the operating margin came in at 28%. Adjusted earnings per share rose 27% to $2.61 per share.

Crocs has tremendous growth potential as the total market for casual footwear is a whopping $160 billion. With annual sales of $3.6 billion by 2022, it has captured only 2.2% of the casual footwear market.

Crocs' branded Sandals are growing strongly and growth is expected to continue in 2023. With only $310 million in sales in 2022, the global total addressable market for sandals is $30 billion, indicating significant room for growth for Crocs. Crocs Sandals revenue are expected to grow 29% this year.

Crocs' marketing campaigns will continue in 2023 by entering into more than 60 global brand partnerships with celebrities, mega brands and licenses. More than $200 million will be invested in marketing objectives that will take sales to the next level. Current marketing partnerships are with strong brand names such as NBA and MLB, Hello Kitty & Friends, Minecraft, Melting Sadness (CHINA) and Western Hydro Research.

Crocs Marketing Highlights (1Q23 Investor Presentation)

Dividends and Share Repurchases

Crocs does not pay a dividend, but rewards shareholders through a share repurchase program. The extremely high buyback yield of 14% in 2021 caused a big spurt in the share price. Crocs returned 6% more cash to shareholders than it generated in free cash flow in the past 4 years.

Because of lagging earnings and free cash flow in 2022 and beyond, Crocs has hardly bought back any shares. It also does not plan to repurchase a significantly amount of shares in the near term.

Crocs' cash flow highlights (Annual reports and analyst' own calculations)

Crocs Seems Undervalued

The valuation of the stock is usually charted by analyzing the PE ratio. The non-GAAP PE ratio is currently 10.0, which is quite attractive.

It is difficult to determine the average PE ratio because the GAAP PE ratio is negative in 2019 according to YCharts.

The price to free cash flow offers a solution here. We see in the chart that the price to free cash flow ratio is 12.1, while the 3-year average is 19.2. This means that the stock is currently quoted 37% cheaper than the 3-year average. However, its free cash flow has not increased in 2022 and beyond. So the stock's valuation could be expensive if free cash flow declines in the coming years.

Data by YCharts

However, the price to free cash flow does not take into account debt and cash into the valuation, so I also look at enterprise value to free cash flow ratio. This ratio quotes 15.7, which represents a 25% discount to the historical average.

Data by YCharts

In the short term, 8 analysts revised their earnings estimates upward, while 2 analysts revised their estimates downward. On average, they expect non-GAAP EPS growth of about 12+% and revenue growth of 9+% per year. The projected PE ratio for 2024 comes out to 8.9, which is very attractive.

Crocs' earnings estimates (CROX ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Crocs sells casual footwear and has had particular success with their collection of Crocs branded Sandals. The company is growing rapidly because it has strategically focused on e-commerce that saves costs compared to retail stores. Especially since the corona crisis, Crocs has been growing steadily. First quarter figures were strong with 36% revenue growth at constant currency. With a gross profit margin of 54%, it is even more profitable than Nike. Crocs is still a small player in the casual footwear market which has a TAM of $160 billion, so Crocs can grow significantly. Crocs brand Sandals are doing especially well, with revenue up 65% year-over-year in the last quarter. Crocs sandals make up only 1% of the total addressable market. For 2023, Crocs is very optimistic about its sandals revenue and expects revenue growth of about 29%. This will be achieved with help of more than 60 global brand partnerships with celebrities, mega brands and licenses. With its current marketing partnerships with NBA and MLB, Hello Kitty & Friends, Minecraft, Melting Sadness (China) and Western Hydro Research, Crocs manages to capture a fair share of the market.

Crocs does not pay a dividend, but distributes cash to shareholders through a tax-efficient share repurchase program. This benefits growth investors who like to see the stock price rise. However, no share buyback program is planned in the short term. Looking at the stock's valuation, it looks favorable when looking at various valuation metrics. The favorable outlook, high profit margins and attractive stock valuation make the stock worth buying.