Alcoa: Taxes Are Killing The Value

May 07, 2023 5:08 AM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)
Summary

  • There is a 0.8 correlation between Alcoa's gross profitability and aluminum prices.
  • Aluminum prices are cyclical. Any analysis and valuation of Alcoa should be based on this cyclical performance.
  • But because of the high tax rates, there is no margin of safety based on the cyclical after-tax profits. This is despite Alcoa being operationally sound.
Investment Thesis

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is a producer of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum. Aluminum prices are cyclical. Alcoa’s earnings would be cyclical given the strong correlation between aluminum prices and Alcoa's gross profitability.

Alcoa could generate significant operating profits under

BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

