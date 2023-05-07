Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ituran Location and Control: Legal Monopoly, Beneficial 2023 Guidance, And Undervalued

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
144 Followers

Summary

  • Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected car.
  • The global smart mobility market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 23.6% from 2022 to 2032. I believe that Ituran Location may experience sales growth.
  • It is worth noting that with the number of subscribers that Ituran reports, new products being offered may mean a lot of potential revenue growth.

Autonomous Electric Van semi truck car driving on a highway with technology assistant tracking information, showing details. Visual effects clip - graphics are essential

audioundwerbung

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) reports a legal monopoly in Israel. The management expects further subscriber growth in 2023, and remains optimistic about the future. I believe that the most recent balance sheet would most likely allow further acquisition

Source: Ycharts

Source: YCharts

Source: 20-F

Source: 20-F

Source: Ycharts

Source: YCharts

Source: 20-F

Source: 20-F

Source: 20-F

Source: 20-F

Source: 20-F

Source: 20-F

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: Ycharts

Source: YCharts

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
144 Followers
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ITRN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.