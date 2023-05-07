audioundwerbung

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) reports a legal monopoly in Israel. The management expects further subscriber growth in 2023, and remains optimistic about the future. I believe that the most recent balance sheet would most likely allow further acquisition of subscribers or technology, which would serve as great catalysts for revenue generation. There are risks from breaking relationships with insurance companies, failed acquisitions, or failed introduction of products. With that, I believe that ITRN is undervalued at its current price mark.

Ituran: Monopoly In Israel, M&A Expertise, And Smart Mobility Will Likely Lead To Further Sales Growth

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management, mobile asset location, management and control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry, and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries.

I believe that the revenue growth reported by Ituran in the last two decades is a good reason to have a full review of the business model. For starters, Ituran Location and Control appears to have a sustainable growth because it appears to enjoy a monopoly mainly in Israel.

The Company was declared a monopoly under the Israeli Antitrust Law, 1988, in the market for the provision of systems for the location of vehicles in Israel. Source: 20-F

I cannot say whether Ituran Location also enjoys a monopoly in Brazil and other countries, however the total number of subscribers in Israel is quite significant, equal to 738,000. Considering that subscribers do not seem to have many options when looking for stolen vehicle recovery in Israel, I believe that management could obtain significant FCF margins.

In 2022, 71.5% of our revenues were attributable to our telematics services. As of December 31, 2022, we provided our services in Israel, Brazil, and other countries to approximately, 738,000, 558,000, and 770,000 subscribers, respectively. Source: 20-F

It is also worth noting that the recent increase in subscribers is impressive. Since 2019, the number of subscribers has increased from 1.7 million to more than 2.06 million. The guidance given in the last quarterly press release is also optimistic.

Management’s expectations for the growth rate of the global after-market subscriber base in 2023 at between 180,000 to 200,000, net new subscribers-adds. Source: Quarterly Earnings Release

There are two more catalysts for revenue growth that are worth considering. First, Ituran Location appears to be quite skilled in the acquisition of target companies to enhance business growth. In order to enter the Latin American market, the company recently acquired Road Track Holding. I believe that we will likely see more acquisitions in the coming years. I wonder whether management will try to enter markets in Asia or new European areas.

Ituran is the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology. Taking into account that the global smart mobility market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 23.6% from 2022 to 2032, I believe that Ituran Location may experience sales growth thanks to its business interests in DRIVE.

The Global Smart Mobility Market Size is to grow from USD 48.54 billion in 2022 to USD 403.91 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 23.6% during the forecast period. Source: Global Smart Mobility Market

Beneficial Financial Position

I believe that the balance sheet reported by Ituran Location and Control exhibits a beneficial financial position. In my view, bankers would most likely offer financing to buy new competitors in new regions. Besides, the company appears to have sufficient cash in hand to finance further smart mobility initiatives.

As of December 31, 2022, the company reported cash and cash equivalents worth $27 million, accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $45 million, and inventories of $28 million, which implied current assets of $150 million.

Also, with investments in other companies worth $1 million, other non-current assets of $3 million, and deferred income taxes of $11 million, funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement stand at $15 million.

Finally, property and equipment was equal to $45 million, with intangible assets of $12 million and goodwill worth $39 million. Total assets are equal to $290 million, which means that the asset/liability ratio stands at close to 3x. I believe that the financial situation is in a good position.

The list of liabilities and debt outstanding does not seem worrying. Credit from banking institutions stands at $11 million, with accounts payable worth $21 million and deferred revenues of $21 million.

Other current liabilities were equal to $37 million with current liabilities of $92 million. Also, with deferred income taxes close to $1 million, liabilities for employee rights upon retirement were close to $21 million, and deferred revenues were equal to $13 million. Taking into account the EBITDA and FCF generation reported by Ituran, I am not afraid of the total amount of debt.

My DCF Model: Subscriber Growth Thanks To New Products And Services, And New Geographies

Under my financial model, I assumed that Ituran Location and Control would continue to deliver subscriber growth thanks to new markets as well as new products and services. I believe that we can apply assumptions made for the year 2023 to the next ten years. In this regard, the following words from the last quarterly release are quite relevant.

We will increasingly enjoy the fruits of efforts over the past two years which led us to approximately doubling the quarterly net-adds and growth in our subscriber base. This has been a culmination of our adding new and attractive products and services, focused on bringing strong value and meeting our customer’s needs as well as harvesting the synergies of our 2 million-plus subscriber base across all our geographies. Source: Quarterly Earnings Release Looking ahead, we are excited for the year ahead, and expect the positive trends that started in 2022 to continue into 2023 and beyond. Source: Quarterly Press Release

It is also worth noting that when Ituran Location acquires new competitors, management obtains a significant amount of technology. In my view, if acquisitions continue, I would expect that the technology acquired would most likely serve as a catalyst for sales growth. It is worth noting that with the number of subscribers that Ituran reports, new products being offered may mean a lot of potential revenue growth. The company does not really have to look for new clients for its products.

My cash flow model includes net income growth from 2023 to 2033 at an average of close to 12%, which I believe is conservative. The smart mobility market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 23.6%. CFO growth would stand at close to 7% in 2033.

My DCF model includes 2033 net income of $145 million, 2033 depreciation and amortization close to $29 million, deferred income taxes of around $5 million, changes in accounts receivable of -$51 million, changes in other assets of -$17 million, and changes in inventories worth $53 million. Also, with changes in accounts payable of $10 million, I assumed a 2033 increase in deferred revenues of $40 million.

Also, assuming 2033 changes in increase of liabilities close to -$53 million, I obtained CFO of $166 million. If we also consider 2033 capital expenditures of -$120 million, 2033 FCF would stand at $47 million. Now, with an EV/FCF ratio of 21x, I obtained a terminal FCF of $995 million. Finally, with a conservative WACC of 9.3%, the implied enterprise value would be close to $538 million. It is worth noting that the EV/FCF ratio of 21x is close to the multiple seen today in the market.

If we add cash and cash equivalents worth $27 million, and subtract credit from banking institutions of -$12 million, loans from banking institutions of -$1 million, and liability for employee rights upon retirement of -$22 million, the equity valuation would be close to $543 million. Finally, the fair price would be at around $27 per share.

Risk Factors

The company maintains relationships with insurance companies, which require clients to use the products of Ituran Location. I believe that the largest risk for Ituran would be losing its established relationships with insurance companies in Israel, Argentina, or Brazil. As a result, I believe that FCF and revenue expectations would decline, which may lead to declines in the stock price.

In certain subsidiaries in Brazil and Argentina, insurance companies enter into written agreements to subscribe to our services and purchase or lease our products directly. Our inability to maintain our existing relationships or establish new relationships with insurance companies could adversely affect our revenues and growth potential. In some of the territories in which we operate, we have business relation with car manufacturers. Source: 20-F

Ituran Location and Control could also suffer significantly in case of a decline in the vehicle theft rates. As management explained in the last annual report, improvement of law enforcement or beneficial political conditions could lower theft rates. As a result, insurance companies may wonder whether the products offered by Ituran Location may not be that necessary. Ituran may have to lower its prices, which may affect the gross profit margin.

Vehicle theft rates may decline as a result of various reasons, such as the availability of improved security systems, implementation of improved or more effective law enforcement measures, or improved economic or political conditions in markets that have high theft rates. If vehicle theft rates in any or all of our existing markets decline, or if insurance companies or our other customers believe that vehicle theft rates have declined or are expected to decline, demand for our SVR services and telematics products may decline. Source: 20-F

Finally, among other risks, I believe that failed introduction of new products, failed acquisitions, or failed expansion into new territories could deteriorate future cash flow statements. The acquisition in Latin America appears to be successful, however new acquisitions elsewhere may not be as profitable.

Conclusion

Taking into account that Ituran is considered a legal monopoly in Israel and the fact that management expects subscriber growth in the near future, I became quite optimistic about the next decade. In my view, further acquisitions of technology or subscribers in new territories could represent a significant catalyst for future net sales growth and FCF generation. I did find several risks from the relationships with insurance companies, however in my view, the stock continues to be undervalued at the current price mark.