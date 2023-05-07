Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

MSCI: Not Enough Upside Even After The Post-Earnings Selloff

May 07, 2023 5:10 AM ETMSCI Inc. (MSCI)
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
538 Followers

Summary

  • MSCI reported mixed Q1-23 results, as revenues missed slightly and grew by a mere 5.8%, whereas EPS beat expectations and increased by 6.4%.
  • Index revenues grew by 2.6%, Analytics revenues grew by 5.2%, ESG & Climate increased by 28.9%, and Private Assets grew by 3.6%.
  • Prior to the results, MSCI stock traded at a very rich valuation, which reflected impossible expectations. After a 13.3% selloff, the stock is trading close to my fair value estimation.
  • Despite reaching a more reasonable territory, I am worried about increased competition, as the company's major growth engines are businesses with much lower margins.
  • I decrease my long-term projections and reiterate a Hold rating with a fair value estimate of $447.4 per share.
Forex diagrams and stock market rising lines with numbers

ismagilov

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) reported mixed Q1-23 results, as revenues missed slightly and grew by a mere 5.8%, whereas EPS beat expectations and increased by 6.4%. On the positive side, the company's subscription run rate grew by 12.0% and amounts to $2.4B as of the end

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
538 Followers
I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law. I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund in Israel. My goal is to conduct analysis seeking to find high quality companies with extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.