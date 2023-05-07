Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Logical Fallacy Of REITs And CRE

May 07, 2023 5:15 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO, RQI, RNP, RFI, NRO, JRS, DRN, DRV, URE, SRS, SEVN, REK, VRAI, IARAX
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.51K Followers

Summary

  • Just because corporate real estate has had its troubles, doesn't mean there aren't attractive opportunities within the listed-REIT space for diligent investors willing to look.
  • Following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, concern rose that U.S. regional banks' ability to lend to the real estate sector may be impaired.
  • We believe an end to the Fed's tightening cycle could support the REIT sector more broadly by providing greater clarity on financing and operating costs.

Businessman.

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

By Brian Jones

Pervasive pessimism in the corporate real estate sector may be clouding attractive opportunities among listed REITs.

Just because corporate real estate (CRE) has had its troubles, doesn't mean there aren't attractive opportunities within the listed-REIT

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.51K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.