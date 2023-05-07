Forward Estimates Fall Sharply For Curaleaf
Summary
- Curaleaf reported its Q4 financials recently in line with expectations.
- Analysts slashed revenue and earnings projections.
- I think that Curaleaf, down a lot in 2023, could rally just a bit, but there are plenty of better ideas.
I discussed the poor performance of Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) a couple of weeks ago ahead of their delayed Q4 report, which was in line with expectations. The stock has been hammered this year, but it still looks expensive relative to peers. I called it out in January, writing that it was cheap but with better alternatives for investors. Two weeks ago, I discussed that I wasn't yet bullish despite the big plunge. Today, I want to share my forward analysis again and explain why it's not yet a relatively good buy.
The Q4 report
Curaleaf had guided to revenue of $352 million, and analysts had been expecting $354 million. The company converted from IFRS accounting to GAAP accounting, and it reported revenue of $352.5 million, up 4% from Q3 and 14% from a year earlier. The revenue was nearly 79% retail revenue, up from 73% a year ago. Wholesale revenue fell 10% during the quarter from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $73.2 million, down 4% sequentially but up 16% from a year ago.
For the full year, revenue increased 12% to $1.34 billion with adjusted EBITDA gaining 17% to $305.4 million, a margin of 22.9%. The company reported goodwill impairments and inventory write-downs of $225 million.
The balance sheet ended with cash of $163 million at year-end and debt of $623 million. During the year, the company generated $46.4 million from its operations, and it spend $138.4 million on capital expenditures.
The estimates change
Ahead of the Q4 report, analysts projected 2023 would see revenue of $1.504 billion, up 12%, with adjusted EBITDA growing 22% to $402 million. Now, they project revenue will grow 5% to $1.397 billion with adjusted EBITDA at a much lower $340 million. This 15% drop is huge! The projected margin has fallen from 26.7% to 24.3%.
Similarly, the 2024 expectations dropped sharply. Before the report, analysts were looking for revenue of $1.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $448 million. Now, they forecast revenue will grow 7% to $1.497 billion with adjusted EBITDA at $388 million, a margin of 25.9%.
The stock rallies
Despite the big reduction in estimates, the stock rallied sharply:
Last week, the stock rallied 9.4%, but it's still down almost 35% year-to-date.
My outlook
Before the report, I shared a year-end target of $3.81 based on achieving an enterprise valuation to projected 2024 adjusted EBITDA of 7X. Using the current estimate and the same multiple, I get $3.13 (lower projection and worse net debt). This target is only 12% above the price at the close on May 5th.
Currently, Curaleaf is the most expensive of the five largest MSOs as measured by enterprise value to projected 2024 adjusted EBITDA:
While Curaleaf could do better than I expect, I think other stocks will do so as well, especially Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), which I discussed in late February as a timely buy. That stock has fallen over the past two months to an all-time low. Again, I remain highly concerned that the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) invests 16.6% of its portfolio in the name.
Conclusion
The cannabis sector is dominated by retail investors, most of which don't closely follow the analyst estimates. Despite a sharply lower outlook than before the report, the stock has rallied. I believe that the low price and the excitement about the SAFE Banking bill being introduced in both houses of Congress, which I think is a mistake, teamed up to cause this spike. While I find Curaleaf to be likely to rally over the balance of the year, it's not attractive relative to peers in my view.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Alan Brochstein, CFA, was one of the first investment professionals to focus exclusively on the cannabis industry. He has run 420 Investor, a subscription-based due diligence platform for investors interested in the publicly-traded cannabis stocks that he is moving to Seeking Alpha, since 2013, and he is also the managing partner of New Cannabis Ventures, a leading provider of relevant financial information in the cannabis industry since 2015. Alan is based in Houston. He and his wife have two adult children.
Before focusing exclusively on the cannabis industry in early 2014, Alan had worked in the securities industry since 1986, primarily with the responsibility for managing investments in institutional environments until he founded AB Analytical Services in 2007 in order to provide independent research and consulting to registered investment advisors. In addition to advising several different hedge funds and investment managers, including Friedberg Investment Management, where he participated as a member of its investment management committee, Alan was also a senior analyst for the independent research firm Management CV. In 2008, he began providing a first-of-its-kind subscription-based service for individual investors, Invest By Model, which offered two different portfolios that investors could replicate in their own accounts. Alan also offered The Analytical Trader at Marketfy, where he used fundamental and technical analysis in a disciplined process to offer specific trade ideas geared towards swing traders.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.