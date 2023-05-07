Lawrence Glass

I discussed the poor performance of Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) a couple of weeks ago ahead of their delayed Q4 report, which was in line with expectations. The stock has been hammered this year, but it still looks expensive relative to peers. I called it out in January, writing that it was cheap but with better alternatives for investors. Two weeks ago, I discussed that I wasn't yet bullish despite the big plunge. Today, I want to share my forward analysis again and explain why it's not yet a relatively good buy.

The Q4 report

Curaleaf had guided to revenue of $352 million, and analysts had been expecting $354 million. The company converted from IFRS accounting to GAAP accounting, and it reported revenue of $352.5 million, up 4% from Q3 and 14% from a year earlier. The revenue was nearly 79% retail revenue, up from 73% a year ago. Wholesale revenue fell 10% during the quarter from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $73.2 million, down 4% sequentially but up 16% from a year ago.

For the full year, revenue increased 12% to $1.34 billion with adjusted EBITDA gaining 17% to $305.4 million, a margin of 22.9%. The company reported goodwill impairments and inventory write-downs of $225 million.

The balance sheet ended with cash of $163 million at year-end and debt of $623 million. During the year, the company generated $46.4 million from its operations, and it spend $138.4 million on capital expenditures.

The estimates change

Ahead of the Q4 report, analysts projected 2023 would see revenue of $1.504 billion, up 12%, with adjusted EBITDA growing 22% to $402 million. Now, they project revenue will grow 5% to $1.397 billion with adjusted EBITDA at a much lower $340 million. This 15% drop is huge! The projected margin has fallen from 26.7% to 24.3%.

Similarly, the 2024 expectations dropped sharply. Before the report, analysts were looking for revenue of $1.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $448 million. Now, they forecast revenue will grow 7% to $1.497 billion with adjusted EBITDA at $388 million, a margin of 25.9%.

The stock rallies

Despite the big reduction in estimates, the stock rallied sharply:

YCharts

Last week, the stock rallied 9.4%, but it's still down almost 35% year-to-date.

My outlook

Before the report, I shared a year-end target of $3.81 based on achieving an enterprise valuation to projected 2024 adjusted EBITDA of 7X. Using the current estimate and the same multiple, I get $3.13 (lower projection and worse net debt). This target is only 12% above the price at the close on May 5th.

Currently, Curaleaf is the most expensive of the five largest MSOs as measured by enterprise value to projected 2024 adjusted EBITDA:

Alan Brochstein, using Sentieo

While Curaleaf could do better than I expect, I think other stocks will do so as well, especially Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), which I discussed in late February as a timely buy. That stock has fallen over the past two months to an all-time low. Again, I remain highly concerned that the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) invests 16.6% of its portfolio in the name.

Conclusion

The cannabis sector is dominated by retail investors, most of which don't closely follow the analyst estimates. Despite a sharply lower outlook than before the report, the stock has rallied. I believe that the low price and the excitement about the SAFE Banking bill being introduced in both houses of Congress, which I think is a mistake, teamed up to cause this spike. While I find Curaleaf to be likely to rally over the balance of the year, it's not attractive relative to peers in my view.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.