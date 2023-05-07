Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

McKesson: Strong Free Cash Flow, But Shares To The Expensive Side Vs. History

May 07, 2023 5:40 AM ETMcKesson Corporation (MCK)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.51K Followers

Summary

  • This earnings season has featured a strong beat rate, but companies topping EPS forecasts have not seen favorable stock price reactions.
  • McKesson reports Monday night, and a positive performance history is an arrow in the bulls' quiver, but with a valuation that is stretched compared to its history.
  • I outline key price levels to watch on MCK's bullish technical chart.

McKesson Specialty Pharmacy warehouse in Irving, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Companies beating on bottom-line estimates have not been rewarded so far this earnings season. According to FactSet, the typical stock price reaction is a decline among beaters, while those missing on consensus estimates have seen their stock

No Rewards For Beats This Earnings Season

FactSet

MCK: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

MCK: Compelling Absolute Valuations, But Not To Its 5-Year Average

Seeking Alpha

MCK: P/E Historically Stretched

Koyfin Charts

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

MCK: Not Expecting A Big Earnings Move

ORATS

MCK: Bullish Consolidation, Eyeing $380 For A Breakout

Stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.51K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.