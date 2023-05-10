Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
XYLD Vs. RYLD: Comparing Different Market-Cap Call Writing ETFs

Retired Investor
Summary

  • The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF invests based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite Index.
  • The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF invests based on the Cboe Russell 2000 BuyWrite Index.
  • This article will review both ETFs, each index used, and compared them against each other and their non-option-writing equivalent.
  • For income seekers, both ETFs are better than the straight ETF but that comes at the cost of CAGR. They did outperform the HYG ETF for both return and income.
Options concept - wooden signpost

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

There is a growing interest in funds that write Call options (and sometimes Puts) against a basket of holdings. There are even fixed income versions of this strategy. A common

Chart
S&P 500 call writing

XYLD options

S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

XYLD ticker

XYLD ETF

Chart
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

globalxetfs.com RYLD sectors

globalxetfs.com RYLD: options

R2000 ETF

RYLD ticker

RYLD ETF

XYLD vs RYLD

comparing ETF sectors

XYLD vs RYLD

Chart
HYG ticker

This article was written by

Retired Investor
