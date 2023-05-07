Japan Tobacco Inc. (JAPAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCPK:JAPAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nobuya Kato - Chief Financial Officer

Koji Shimayoshi - JTI, Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hiroshi Saji - Mizuho Securities

Satoshi Fujiwara - Nomura Securities

Makoto Morita - Daiwa Securities

Tomonobu Tsunoyama - Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Haruka Miyake - Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities

Naomi Takagi - SMBC Nikko Securities Inc

Nobuya Kato

I am Nobuya Kato, Chief Financial Officer of the JT Group. Thank you for joining us today for JT Group's 2023 First Quarter Earnings Briefing.

Before detailing each businesses, let me explain the three months consolidated financial results. Please refer to slide three. Adjusted operating profit at constant currency, our primary performance indicator increased 5.1% year-on-year, representing a strong start of the year. This was mainly due to the significant pricing contribution in the tobacco business, which outweighed the impact of deteriorating product mix and higher input costs.

On a reported basis, revenue increased 14.4% year-on-year, driven by the top-line growth in the tobacco and pharmaceutical businesses strengthened by the favorable exchange rates in the tobacco business, due to the depreciation of the Japanese yen. Both AOP and operating profit grew at double-digit rate, supported by all businesses and the depreciation of the Japanese yen.

Profit increased as operating profit growth and lower corporate income tax offset the negative impact of financing costs. The deterioration in financing costs was primarily due to the impact of changes in the applied exchange rate in Iran. Although the results on a reported basis were strong in the first quarter, due to the continued depreciation of the Japanese yen, considering the exchange rate trends last year, we expect that the FX impact associated with the appreciation of the Japanese yen and weaker local currencies will turn

