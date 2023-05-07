TSLY: Excessively Risky, Uncompelling Investment Thesis And Value Proposition

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on April 17th.

A reader asked for my thoughts on the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) and the YieldMax ARKK Option Income Strategy ETF (OARK). I'll be focusing on TSLY for this article, but everything here applies to OARK in roughly equal measure.

TSLY is long Tesla (TSLA), and sells covered calls on its holdings. Doing so generates significant premiums and dividends, with the fund's latest distribution annualizing to 39.5%. Doing so significantly reduces potential capital gains, with no change to potential capital losses. As Tesla is incredibly volatile, this combination should result in long-term capital depletion, lower share prices, and distribution cuts for the fund, as has been the case since inception.

In my opinion, TSLY does not offer investors a compelling investment thesis or value proposition. I simply see no significant benefit, or reason to invest, in a fund with these characteristics. As such, I would not invest in the fund.

Covered Call Funds Primer

I thought about how to start my analysis of TSLY for a while, and I think looking at similar funds first might prove instructive.

One of the largest covered call funds in the market right now is the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD).

XYLD invests in the underlying components of the S&P 500, and sells covered calls on the entirety of its holdings. Doing so boosts the fund's yield to 12.4%, reduces potential capital gains, with no impact on potential capital losses. The net effect tends to be positive when capital gains are low to non-existent, as was the case in 2022.

The net effect is negative when capital gains are strong / the S&P 500 is up by a lot, as has been the case YTD.

As XYLD's upside is reduced while downside remains unchanged, the long-term trend should be towards lower asset values, which should result in declining share prices and dividends. XYLD's strategy has evolved since inception, so this is not necessarily true since inception. Both share prices and dividends have declined since the fund followed this new strategy, as expected.

For some investors, the tradeoff above is worthwhile. Income investors might prefer comparatively safe, stable distributions, over more uncertain, volatile capital gains. Some retirees might prefer the more stable return profile offered by XYLD over most other equity funds. Somewhat bearish investors might choose to position their portfolios so as to outperform during a bear market. XYLD has several important benefits and, although the fund is not without downsides, I do think that some investors will find its overall risk-return profile and value proposition to be quite compelling.

TSLY shares many of the same characteristics as XYLD, but seems to be a broadly inferior fund. Let's have a look as to why.

TSLY - Overview and Analysis

TSLY is synthetic long Tesla, through purchasing ATM calls and then selling an equivalent number of ATM puts with the same expiration date. Terms are generally six months to one year. Positions as of mid-April highlighted below.

TSLY

The above positions are functionally equivalent to being long Tesla / owning Tesla stock, with the same return profile.

TSLY then sells an equal amount of call options, generally 5% - 15% OTM, and generally with an expiration of 1 month or less. TSLY distributes the proceeds to shareholders, which results in a massive 39.5% distribution yield (annualizing the latest dividend payment). Position highlighted below.

TSLY

Savvy readers might have noticed that even though the strike prices between these call options and the ones above are meant to be different, they are currently functionally equivalent. This is almost certainly due to the fact that they have different maturity dates, so are struck at different times.

Finally, TSLY holds its collateral as short-term U.S. treasuries. These currently generate a good amount of cash, so thought mentioning them was important. Positions below.

TSLY

From the above, it seems quite clear that TSLY is functionally equivalent to XYLD, but benchmarked to Tesla instead of the S&P 500. Same implications, but for Tesla instead of the S&P 500.

TSLY sports a 39.5% distribution yield, much higher than Tesla, which does not even pay a dividend.

TSLY

TSLY's potential capital gains are much lower than those of Tesla, so expect comparatively low gains when Tesla's share price is up. This was the case in January of this year, for example.

Data by YCharts

The net effect of the above is positive when capital gains are low to non-existent, as was the case this past March.

Data by YCharts

The net effect is negative when capital gains are high, as was the case this past January.

Data by YCharts

The net long-term effect is dependent on overall capital gains, the frequency and magnitude of capital losses, and option premiums. Tesla is, well, a very idiosyncratic stock, so I think the overall profitability of this strategy is ultimately dependent on investor sentiment. Although investor sentiment plays a role in any investment, I do think it is much more important in Tesla's case, and that this bears mentioning.

TSLY should see long-term capital erosion and distribution cuts, as has been the case since inception.

Data by YCharts

Compare what I said about XYLD and TSLY, and you'll see that both funds have very similar characteristics, XYLD simply targets the S&P 500, TSLY targets Tesla. TSLY's characteristics are all a bit more pronounced though, almost entirely due to the fact that Tesla is an incredibly volatile stock.

Although there is nothing inherently wrong with TSLY, I don't find its overall value proposition to be compelling, in general or for the average retiree. What, exactly, is the benefit of being long Tesla, but with a much higher yield / lower potential capital gains? I see the logic of this tradeoff for the S&P 500, and many of my readers do too, but I simply don't see why one would choose this tradeoff for Tesla.

Downside is enormous, as Tesla is incredibly volatile and trades with a premium valuation. TSLY is probably too risky for most retirees.

Shareholder capital and distributions would almost certainly plummet in a few short months. Look at the figures above, TSLY's share price is down 33% in six months, distributions down 56% in four, and this is with equity markets rallying YTD. Long-term investors might prefer to avoid these issues, by avoiding TSLY.

Upside is limited too, which is Tesla's biggest selling point. Tesla bulls might prefer a simple long Tesla position.

TSLY does provide investors with a massive 39.5% distribution yield, but distributions are very unsustainable, so said figure does not adequately convey the income investors should actually expect to receive from the fund. When this article was first published, in the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory less than a month ago, TSLY was yielding 69.4%, almost twice its current yield. TSLY's past 69.4% yield was not indicative of the income investors have received from the fund, and the fund's current 39.5% yield is not indicative of the income investors will receive moving forward.

Now, just because TSLY's strategy has not worked in the past, does not mean it will not work in the future. Nevertheless, I still don't see why investors would choose to pursue this strategy. TSLY is too concentrated and aggressive for most retirees. Tesla bears would do best to avoid the fund. Bulls should prefer a straight long position in the fund. Those without a clear opinion should steer clear, and avoid the volatility. Perhaps the fund makes sense for those with a neutral position on Tesla, but this seems like an exceedingly niche group. These are, off course, my opinions, so some investors might disagree.

Besides the above, there is also the fact that TSLY has a comparatively high 0.99% expense ratio. Considering the fund's high expenses, and how niche this strategy is, interested investors should consider implementing it themselves. Investors could select call options with particularly good premiums, tailor the strike prices to desired premiums, and pivot the strategy if / when they consider most advantageous. In my opinion, any investor with the knowledge and inclination to pursue a covered call strategy on Tesla should simply do it themselves.

As a final point, although TSLY's strategy, as defined in its prospectus, is quite simple, I'm seeing some complications, oddities, and additions in its actual implementation. Specifically, the fund seems to be running a short straddle on Tesla too, as it is selling more call options than it has notional exposure to the stock, and selling some extra puts too.

TSLY

Although these options are not difficult to understand or explain, I'm not confident that I completely understand them in context with the fund's overall strategy / other holdings. Specifically, I only think the above looks like a short straddle because I had the fund's older holdings on file, and could do a before / after comparison, which revealed the position. I don't think I would have been able to notice it otherwise. At the same time, these new positions could impact the fund's performance and value proposition. Although there is nothing wrong with what the fund is doing, I would have preferred a simpler, more straightforward strategy.

Conclusion

TSLY is long Tesla, and sells covered calls on its holdings. Although there is nothing inherently wrong with the fund, I don't find its overall value proposition to be all that compelling. As such, I would not invest in the fund.