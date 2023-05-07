Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Aris Water Solutions: Right Water, Right Place, Right Price

May 07, 2023 6:36 AM ETAris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS)
Summary

  • Aris Water Solutions, Inc. removes wastewater from, and deliver usable water to, oil and gas well sites, largely in two counties in the Permian Basin.
  • Large exploration and production programs in the Permian provide a secular tailwind for the business.
  • Revenue was up 40%, removed wastewater volume up 23%, and recycled water sold up 44% for 2022 Y/Y.
  • Significant capital investment in 2022 and ongoing operational improvements are projected to yield increased margins beginning in the second half of 2023, with positive cash flow targeted in early 2024.
  • The current share price - down 70% from 52 week highs - may provide an attractive entry point.

Graphene water filter, 3D illustration

Investment Thesis

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) was founded in 2015 as Solaris Midstream Holdings LLC, and went public as ARIS in October 2021.

They describe themselves as a "growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that

Chart
ARIS Basin Footprint

ARIS Footprint Area Map (ARIS Website)

ARIS Capital Asset Map

ARIS Capital Asset Map (ARIS 10-K)

Aris Key Metrics

ARIS Key Operating Metrics (ARIS 2022 10-K)

Growth of Desalinization

Growth of Desalinization (Yale University)

Chart
ARIS Price Targets

ARIS Price Targets (Seeking Alpha)

