Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

The April CPI report due out on May 10 is the headliner event of the week with economists forecasting a 0.3% month-over-month increase in inflation for the month and 5.5% year-over-year gain. Following up the CPI print, the latest update on producer prices will be released on May 11 to also give inflation watchers another talking point.



Seeking Alpha analyst John Mason said in his breakdown of the recent Federal Reserve meeting that FOMC members are staying right on track in the fight against inflation, but pointed to other variables in the mix such as the weakening U.S. dollar and bank liquidity issues.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, May 8 - PayPal Holdings (PYPL), Tyson Foods (TSN), KKR (KKR), Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Freshpet (FRPT).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, May 9 - Duke Energy (DUK), Airbnb (ABNB), Fox (FOX), Coupang (CPNG), Rackspace Technology (RXT), and Nikola (NKLA).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, May 10 - Disney (DIS), Trade Desk (TTD), Roblox (RBLX), Li Auto (LI), and Unity Software (U).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, May 11 - JD.com (JD), US Foods (USFD), and News Corporation (NWS).



Earnings spotlight: Friday, May 12 - Spectrum Brands (SPB) and Soho House (SHCO).

Quant ratings: Stocks with recent quant rating changes include Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) to Strong Buy from Hold, Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Strong Buy from Buy, and LendingTree (TREE) to Sell from Hold. See the stocks with the very highest rated Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings.

CPI preview: The April inflation report will be one of the marquee event next week with headline inflation forecast to increase 0.4% month-over-month and be up 5.6% from a year ago. Energy prices are likely to have risen during the month and food prices are not anticipated to show the deceleration that they did in March. Air fares and healthcare insurance are two categories expected to see a month-over-month decline. Seeking Alpha contributor Craig Erlam contended that core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, "might only slow a bit, but that should start to fall more quickly in the coming months as the housing lag will better reflect softening rent and home prices."

Dividend watch: Companies forecast to boost their quarterly payouts include Tegna (TGNA) to $0.16 from $0.11, Kelly Services (KELYA) to $0.085 from $0.075, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to $0.30 from $0.27, Marriott International (MAR) to $0.45 from $0.40, and Dine Brands (DIN) to $0.56 from $0.51. See Seeking Alpha's list of Quick Dividend Stock Picks.



Volatility watch: Short interest on Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and Cinemark (CNK) is still elevated. Options trading volume is elevated on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) and Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB). Another stock on the watch list is Volaris (VLRS).



IPO watch: Strong Global Entertainment (SGE) is expected to start trading. The company is expected to see its $8M IPO priced at around $5 per share. Based in North Carolina, Strong provides projection screens and support services to cinema operators such as IMAX, Cinemark and AMC.



