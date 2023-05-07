Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Kenvue And ACELYRIN Fire Up The IPO Market, Raising A Combined $4.3 Billion

May 07, 2023 8:08 AM ETKVUE, SLRN, GODNU, ALCYU, WBUY, ZSPO, SNOW, ABNB, FGH, IPO, IPOS, SGE
Summary

  • The month of May started off with two large IPOs, Kenvue and ACELYRIN.
  • Two blank check IPOs also priced this past week.
  • One company is scheduled to list in the week ahead.

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov

Following April’s stream of micro-cap activity, the month of May started off with two large IPOs, Kenvue (KVUE) and ACELYRIN (SLRN). The deals raised a combined $4.3 billion, or nearly two-thirds of IPO proceeds

