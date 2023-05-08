Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Nutrien: Undervalued And Oversold Going Into Earnings (Rating Upgrade)

May 08, 2023 8:00 AM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR), NTR:CA1 Comment
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
23.68K Followers

Summary

  • Nutrien's stock has been struggling, falling to new lows as investors are pricing in weaker global economic growth.
  • However, potash fundamentals remain strong, providing the company with strong earnings power on a prolonged basis.
  • I believe that NTR will beat earnings and reinforce the longer-term bull case outlined in this article.

Wheat field

ithinksky

Introduction

I believe I haven't included technical analysis in any of my articles in a very long time. However, in this article, I start by showing you the chart of NYSE-listed Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) shares. After peaking in early 2022, shares

NTR stock price

TradingView (NTR)

Number of people facing moderate to severe acute food insecurity

Bloomberg

Fertilizer giants

Bloomberg

Mosaic Phosphate and Potash Prices

Mosaic Company

Nutrien ag solutions, potash and nitrogen segments

Nutrien Ltd.

Mosaic solid agricultural fundamentals

Mosaic Company

Agricultural land per capita

Our World In Data

What is NPK Fertilizer and How to Use it?

Elitech Drip

Nutrien Q1 earnings preview

TradingView (NTR, ICE Brent)

Nutrien EPS estimated and reported

Nasdaq

Nutrien 2023 capital allocation

Nutrien Ltd.

Nutrien free cash flow

Leo Nelissen

Nutrien EV to EBITDA
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
23.68K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NTR, MOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.