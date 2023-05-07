Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Skeena Resources: Snip Ownership Upgrades Investment Thesis

May 07, 2023 8:32 AM ETSkeena Resources Limited (SKE), SKE:CA1 Comment
Summary

  • Skeena Resources was one of the worst-performing precious metals stocks last year, declining 49% vs. a 32% decline in the ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited Fund.
  • However, the stock has clawed back a significant portion of its losses this year, up 36% year-to-date, significantly outperforming other developers like Marathon Gold, GoGold Resources, and De Grey Mining.
  • I attribute the outperformance to improvement in sentiment sector-wide, Skeena now having full ownership of Snip and two major transactions in four months for other top takeover targets.
  • Given that Skeena continues to own one of the highest-grade development projects globally with relatively modest initial capex relative to its production profile, I would expect sharp pullbacks to provide buying opportunities.

It's been a much better start to the year for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), which is outperforming the Nasdaq Composite (COMPQ) and the S&P 500 (SPY) for a second consecutive year. And while Skeena

"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

