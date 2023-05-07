Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) have come to life again after the release of the first quarter results. Coming from a low level, shares have seen a convincing move higher, being sufficient of a reason to update the existing thesis which goes back to October of last year, when I concluded that Owens & Minor was announcing a not-so-minor warning.

A Recap

In October, Owens & Minor announced its second profit warning in a year, after it started the same year by announcing a big M&A deal. As I was skeptical on the deal from the get go, while quite some leverage has been taken on, and Owens & Minor nearly was on the brinks pre-pandemic due to leverage, I was naturally very cautious.

In the 2010s, Owens & Minor was a somewhat boring and predictable distribution business, but the premium purchase of Halyard Health's surgical and infection business created a leverage overhang, with shares down to just $3 in 2019 as the anticipated benefits of the deal did not materialize.

The pandemic provided a lifeline, creating a boom in the distribution channel activities of the business, resulting in higher earnings and the opportunity to tap the equity markets.

Forwarding to February 2022, 76 million shares outstanding rose to the $40 mark, for a $3.0 billion equity valuation, although the enterprise valuation came in roughly a billion higher. This $4 billion enterprise valuation was applied to a business posting 2021 sales of around $10 billion, EBITDA of $475 million, and earnings close to $4 per share.

Given this background, I was very surprised early in 2022 as the company announced a $1.6 billion deal to acquire Apria, a home respiratory therapy and sleep apnea products business. Net debt would jump to $2.5 billion upon consummation of the deal, while just $1.2 billion in (higher margin) activities would be added to the portfolio, with some $230 million in EBITDA being added.

Pro forma EBITDA would increase to about $700 million, for an elevated 3.5 times leverage ratio. This made me very cautious as the business was nearly bankrupt in 2019 due to leverage, as I furthermore was aware of the fact that peak profits might be seen in 2021 amidst the pandemic. This was more or less confirmed in the outlook for 2022, with earnings seen between $3.00-$3.50 per share.

The company cut the earnings guidance to around $3.00 per share upon the second quarter earnings release, causing shares to fall to the $20 mark. In October, the company announced another big profit warning, cutting the full-year earnings outlook to a midpoint of $2.55 per share, as its CFO furthermore left the business. A $532 million EBITDA number translates into a 4.7 times leverage ratio based on net debt of $2.51 billion. Shares fell to $15 as earnings power of $2.50 per share (even with earnings down a lot) only worked down to a 6 times earnings multiple.

Ironically, the prevailing equity valuation of $1.1 billion was lower than the purchase price of Apria earlier in the year. While the low valuation looked convincing, I was simply too disappointed by management for taking this leverage route (again).

Coming To Life

Since October, shares of the company have traded in a $12-$20 range, as shares traded at $15 in February when Owens & Minor posted its 2022 results. Full-year sales rose from $9.8 billion to $10.0 billion, as EBITDA improved in a small fashion to $518 million, coming in softer than guided for alongside the profit warning in October. Adjusted earnings per share fell to $2.42 per share, with GAAP earnings down to a mere $0.29 per share. On the bright side, net debt has come down a bit to $2.43 billion.

The 2023 guidance was not comforting either. Sales were seen at $10.3 billion, plus or minus two hundred million. Adjusted EBITDA was seen flattish between $490 and $550 million, as adjusted earnings are seen down to $1.15-$1.65 per share, due to higher interest expenses.

In May, the company posted soft first quarter results, causing shares to rise from $13 to $18 overnight. First quarter revenues rose by mid-single digits to $2.52 billion, as adjusted EBITDA fell to $109 million and adjusted earnings only came in at five cents. Despite the softer start to the year, the company hiked the full-year guidance in a minor fashion with sales seen up to a midpoint of $10.4 billion, EBITDA at $565 million, and adjusted earnings at a midpoint of $1.47 per share.

The improvement in margins is due to costs saving measures starting to pay off, as net debt fell further to $2.32 billion. This reduces a 4.7 times leverage ratio by October to 4.1 times based on the guidance for this year.

Concluding Remark

The reality is that the first quarter results felt a bit soft and while the small raise in the full year guidance is comforting, it comes from a low base. For now, investors focus on leverage, and if the company can successfully manage this situation from a debt perspective.

If those concerns are overblown, focus will likely move to the earnings power of the company, which is quite uncertain and volatile, although a run rate of $2-$3 per share could still result in meaningful upside from these levels over time.

That said, I am not too convinced by the hike in the full year guidance and given the (M&A) track record of the business, it makes it easy to not get involved with the shares here.