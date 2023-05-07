Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 7:42 AM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.88K Followers

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Tong - EEVP & General Counsel

Dickerson Wright - Chairman & CEO

Edward Codispoti - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Moore - CJS Securities

Jeff Martin - ROTH MKM Partners

Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital Markets

Andy Wittmann - Robert W. Baird

Michael Feniger - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

David Marsh - Singular Research

Marc Riddick - Sidoti

Tate Sullivan - Maxim Group

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's Conference Call to Discuss NV5's Financial Results for the First Quarter 2023 Ended April 1, 2023. Joining us today are Dickerson Wright, Chairman and CEO of NV5; Edward Kodispoti, CFO of NV5; and Richard Tong, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at NV5.

I would now like to turn the call over to Richard Tong.

Richard Tong

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to NV5's first quarter 2023 earnings call. Before we proceed, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements about the company's future business and financial performance. These are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements are included in today's presentation slides in our reports on file with the SEC.

During this call, GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed. A reconciliation between the two is available in today's earnings release and on the company's website at www.nv5.com. Please note that unless otherwise stated, all references to first quarter 2023 comparisons are being made against the first quarter of 2022.

In this presentation, NV5 has included certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G promulgated under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.