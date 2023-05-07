Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

NeuroPace, Inc. (NPCE) CEO Michael Favet on Q1 2023 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 7:42 AM ETNeuroPace, Inc. (NPCE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.88K Followers

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Trip Taylor - Gilmartin Group

Michael Favet - President & Chief Executive Officer, NeuroPace, Inc.

Rebecca Kuhn - Chief Financial Officer & Vice President, NeuroPace, Inc.

Conference Call Participants

Rohan - JP Morgan

Frank Takkinen - Lake Street Capital Markets

Michael Polark - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to NeuroPace's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating the question-and-answer session towards today end of call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Trip Taylor from the Gilmartin Group for a few introductory comments.

Trip Taylor

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me from NeuroPace are Mike Favet, CEO; and Rebecca Kuhn, CFO. Earlier today, NeuroPace released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities Laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made during this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements, including those around NeuroPace's business opportunities, market conditions, clinical trials, and those relating to our operating trends and future financial performance, the impact of COVID-19 on our business and prospects for recovery, expense management, market opportunity, revenue outlook, and commercial expansion are based upon current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.